Bill Gates advocates a ‘renaissance’ of nuclear power to deal with the energy crisis and climate change

Famous American businessman and investor Bill Gates is promoting a nuclear power ‘renaissance’ as a key factor in the fight against climate change, stating that moving away from it will further complicate the already troubled energy supply.

The closure of nuclear reactors “will make it more difficult guarantee security of supply and the low prices [de los recursos energéticos]”said the billionaire in a recent interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt.” We cannot rule out one solution or the other until we have carefully examined costs and safety. [de la transición energética]”he added.

Gates assures that the demand for electricity “will increase dramatically because we not only use it to drive our cars, but also to heat houses and rebuild many factories. “In the Microsoft co-founder’s view, new, relatively safe and low-waste nuclear reactors could help avoid climate catastrophe.

At the same time, Gates is skeptical about expanding the construction of natural gas power plants, believing that “not a true transition technology“The businessman gave Germany as an example, which is issuing” 30- or 40-year “credits for new gas plants and, at the same time, has committed to becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2045. These two Actions, according to the computer scientist, cannot go hand in hand.

Promoting the transition to renewable energy

The American philanthropist has become one of the most influential voices in the world on the need to make a transition to renewable energy and cleaner than fossil fuels.

Last month, the mogul managed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from large American companies to be used to finance Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a project launched earlier this year, which aims to finance, produce and buy new solutions that will help sustain a zero-carbon economy.

In a statement dedicated to the issue, Gates stressed that avoiding a climate disaster requires a “new industrial revolution”. “Half of the technology needed to reach zero emissions either does not exist yet or is too expensive, […] Catalyst is designed to change that and provide an effective way to invest in our cleantech future, “he stressed.