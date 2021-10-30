Best-selling costumes in Colombia

Colombians get ready for October 31 to celebrate Halloween. And for those who are in the search for the best costume, here is the top of the best sellers, so that you get an idea and can wear it that day.

First of all there is that of ‘Paw Patrol’, which is the most used for children.

Second is that of avocado pajamas for baby.

It may interest you: Are you going to dress up your pet on Halloween? Follow these recommendations

Third the princess ‘Elsa from Frozen’, one of the most sought after for girls and that despite time, continues to trend.

In fourth place is’Cruella Devil ‘ and it should be noted that this year a updated version of the movie, starring Emma Stone.

In the fifth place is the one that children have loved for a long time, that of Spider Man.

And here comes a ñapa.

After the most recent series of Netflix’s The Squid Game, It is one of the most sought-after costumes, not only in Colombia but in different parts of the world.

You can also read: Ana del Castillo and the most daring Halloween costume possible

It should be noted that, according to National Federation of Merchants and Entrepreneurs (Fenalco), 67% of Colombians will celebrate Halloween, which represents an increase compared to 2020, when it was 53%.

The survey showed that 36% of Colombians who will celebrate the traditional festival for children will spend between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 on purchase costumes, 20% will invest more than $ 100,000; 18% up to $ 50,000; 14% will recycle old costumes and 12% will make them at home.