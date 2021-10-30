BBVA earns € 3,311 million until September and launches one of the largest share buybacks in Europe

BBVA is making progress in achieving its goal of channeling 200,000 million euros in sustainable financing until 2025. At the end of September 2021, it has already channeled more than 75,000 million since 2018, of which 8,000 million correspond to the third quarter of this year.

The Group continues to launch innovative solutions to assist its clients in their transition to a more sustainable future. Recently, the carbon footprint calculator, already developed for companies in 2020, has been made available to digital private customers in Spain.

Furthermore, BBVA is making progress in its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050. Following the announcement last March that it would gradually stop financing coal companies, the Group has defined new decarbonisation targets by 2030 in certain intensive industries in CO2 emissions, which will be presented next week in the context of COP26.

Meanwhile, the bank has announced a new commitment to social inclusion. In the period 2021-2025, the Group and its foundations will allocate 550 million euros to social initiatives, to support inclusive growth in the countries where they are present. This commitment will have three focuses of action aligned with the United Nations Development Goals: reducing inequality and promoting entrepreneurship; create opportunities through education, and support research and culture.

Business areas

The good performance of recurring income, the positive evolution of the ROF (except in Mexico) and the lower provisions for impairment of financial assets and provisions explain a large part of the high growth in attributable profit in the main business areas. Likewise, this explains the notable reductions in the cost of risk accumulated in practically all geographies, once the peak of this indicator was reached in the first quarter of 2020.

The BBVA Group launches a fully digital retail offering in Italy, with a value proposition and a differential customer experience. BBVA reaches the Italian market with a free digital bank; One of the safest cards on the market – as it does not have a number printed on the card and has a dynamic CVV -, unique in Italy, and financing products with competitive prices.

On SpainAs of September 30, the loan portfolio grew 1.1% in the interannual rate, thanks to the good performance of the consumer and medium-sized companies sectors. In the income statement, the interest margin registered a year-on-year decrease of 1.9% between January and September, although the strength of income from net commissions (+ 18%) in the period boosted recurring income by 4.7 %. Compared to the previous quarter, fee income fell 3.1%. Gross margin increased 3.6%, while net margin increased 9.2% compared to the first nine months of 2020, also driven by cost discipline (-1.7%). Attributable profit up to September reached 1,223 million euros, 161% more year-on-year; of this figure, 478 million euros were generated in the third quarter (+ 32.3% year-on-year). With regard to credit quality indicators, the behavior of the cost of risk stands out, which fell to 0.32% in the accumulated figure for the year, compared to 0.8% a year earlier. NPL and coverage ratios also improved in the quarter, standing at 4.1% and 66%, respectively, thanks to the reduction in doubtful assets.

On Mexico, lending activity increased 3.4% since the end of 2020 thanks mainly to growth in the retail segments. The favorable behavior of customer funds continues (+ 5.7% so far this year) due to the growth of demand deposits -with a positive impact on the financing mix- and investment funds. With an attributable profit of 1,811 million euros in the first nine months of the year (+ 47.4% year-on-year), the growth in net interest income (+ 4.1% year-on-year) stands out, thanks to the improvement in spreads of customers, as well as income from commissions (+ 15.5%), due to the recovery of activity and greater transactionality. Regarding risk indicators, the cost of accumulated risk improved to 2.70%, exceeding expectations, thanks to the good performance of credit portfolios. The delinquency rate decreased in the quarter to 2.5% and the coverage rate stood at 131%.

On Turkey, loans in Turkish lira increased sharply (+ 29.7% year-on-year), both to retail clients and companies, compared to the decrease in loans in foreign currency (-11.1%). In the income statement, the net interest margin accelerated its recovery, with a rise of 19.7% in the third quarter of the year compared to the second, supported by the activity in lira ture, the improvement in spreads and the greater contribution of inflation-linked bonds (‘CPI linkers’); Thanks to this, the year-on-year fall accumulated up to September has fallen to 4.9% (compared to the -10.1% year-on-year observed in the first half of the year). Between January and September, net commissions registered a year-on-year growth of close to 45%. The attributable profit in the first nine months of the year amounted to 583 million euros, 48.4% more than in the same period of 2020. The cost of accumulated risk fell to 0.88%, exceeding forecasts, while NPL and coverage rates improved in the quarter to 6.5% and 78%, respectively, thanks to the high recoveries of doubtful balances.

On South America, credit activity registered a year-on-year growth of 6.8%, mainly thanks to the segment of individual clients. The area earned 339 million euros between January and September (+ 26.2% year-on-year), driven by recurring income (the interest margin shows a year-on-year growth of 13.8%, and net commissions, 34.9% ). The cost of risk accumulated in the year stood at 1.87%, the default rate at 4.5% and the coverage rate at 108%. By country, the growth of loans in Peru and Colombia stands out (+ 5.7% and + 4.1%, year-on-year) in both the retail and business segments.

Argentina, despite the impact of hyperinflation, contributes 42 million euros to the attributable result thanks to the growth in fees and the contribution of the securities portfolios to the net interest income.