Baylor and Harvard Researchers Partner on Global Study of Human Well-Being (2)

Researchers from the University of Harvard and the University of Baylor launch the largest initiative of its kind to investigate the determinants of human well-being.

The “Global Flourishing Study” is a five-year, $ 43.4 million annual study involving 240,000 people from 22 countries on a wide range of wellness outcomes.

WACO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Social and Biomedical Scientists at the University of Harvard and the University of Baylor They have joined forces to launch the largest initiative of its kind to investigate the factors that influence human well-being. This $ 43.4 million initiative – “The Global Flourishing Study” (GFS) – will involve a five-year study of 240,000 people, representing 22 countries around the world, with annual data collection on a wide range of range of wellness results. This effort includes data collection and management expertise from Gallup and stakeholder coordination and open science leadership from the Center for Open Science.

What does it mean to live well? Be really healthy? Be prosperous? Researchers and clinicians often answer these questions by focusing on the presence or absence of various pathologies: illnesses, family dysfunctions, mental illness, or criminal behavior. But this “deficits” approach doesn’t say much about what a life well lived means, what it means to prosper.

“The Global Flourishing Study is exactly the kind of work that is needed to fully understand the interplay of key elements of the human experience that help us live well, be happy, and experience meaning and purpose,” said the co-director. of the project, Dr. Tyler vanderweele, the professor of epidemiology John L. Loeb and Frances Lehman Loeb director of the Human Flourishing Program of Harvard, who has published important articles on the assessment of human prosperity in leading scientific journals such as JAMA andProceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “The design of longitudinal research will allow us to substantially advance scientific knowledge about the determinants of human prosperity.”

The project manager, the doctor Byron johnson, Distinguished Professor of Social Sciences and Director of the Institute for Studies of Religion of Baylor, also commented on the importance of data to better understand the role of religion in a global context: “It is an extraordinary opportunity for the Baylor-Harvard team to conduct a panel study like this one. What Our sample size is so large, we will be able to examine all the great religions of the world and the role they play, if they do, in human flourishing. “

The panel will include people from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Turkey, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States.

Over the next five years, the team will analyze longitudinal data on the patterns, determinants and components and social, psychological, spiritual, political, economic and health causes of human flourishing. “There are several examples of nationally representative and probabilistic studies that track the same respondents over time in a single country,” explained Dr. Rajesh srinivasan, Director of Global Research for the Gallup World Poll, “but few have attempted to span multiple countries. The scope of this project is unprecedented and is likely to provide valuable insights for global survey research using this type of methodology.”

The questionnaire design underwent extensive development and feedback, including months of work on question refinement, translation, cognitive testing, and piloting. This work is summarized in a detailed Gallup report.

The research team will partner with the Center for Open Science to make data from the Global Flourishing Study an open source resource, so researchers, journalists, policy makers and educators around the world can dig into detailed information about what it constitutes a flourishing life. The doctor. David mellor, Director of Policy at the Center for Open Science, commented: “The rigor and transparency applied to its analysis will increase confidence in the research that emerges from this work, and will reduce the barriers to global and equitable access to this information. No We could be more pleased to partner with these teams to support this process. ”

Overall, the goal is to build a mature field of study around the science of human flourishing, producing research results that influence the direction of health and social policy. What noted the CEO of Gallup, Jim Clifton, “The Global Flourishing Study is a methodological innovation that can really change the world, really change the way you run the world.” VanderWeele echoed these sentiments: “This is a tremendous opportunity. We are very excited to see what we, and other researchers around the world, will learn.”

Given its scope, the joint support of a consortium of funders was needed to make the Global Flourishing Study viable, including support from the John Templeton Foundation, the Templeton Religion Trust, the Templeton World Charity Foundation, the Fetzer Institute, the Paul Foster Family. Foundation, the Wellbeing for Planet Earth Foundation, Well Being Trust, and the David & Carol Myers Foundation.

Along with Johnson and VanderWeele, the members of the Baylor-Harvard team are Doctors Matt bradshaw, Merve Balkaya-Ince, Brendan case, Ying chen, Alex Fogleman, Sung joon jang, Philip Jenkins, Thomas kidd, Matthew T. Lee, Jeff levin, Tim Lomas, Katelyn long, Van pham, Sarah schnitker, John Ssozi, Robert Woodberry and George Yancey.

About the Institute for Studies of Religion from Baylor

Launched in 2004, the Institute for Studies of Religion (ISR) of Baylor initiates, supports, and conducts research on religion, involving specialists and projects spanning the entire intellectual spectrum: history, psychology, sociology, economics, anthropology, political science, philosophy, epidemiology, theology, and religious studies. Our mandate extends to all religions, everywhere and throughout history, and encompasses the study of the effects of religion on prosocial behavior, family life, population health, economic development and conflict. social. Although we always strive for proper scientific objectivity, our scholars treat religion with the respect that sacred matters require and deserve.

About the Human Flourishing Program fromHarvard

Founded in 2016, the Human Flourishing Program of the Institute of Quantitative Social Sciences of Harvard aims to study and promote human flourishing, and to develop systematic approaches to the synthesis of knowledge between disciplines. The program’s research contributes to the broad question of how knowledge of the quantitative social sciences can be integrated with that of the humanities on issues of human flourishing and how best to carry out this synthesis of knowledge across disciplines. The program hopes to bring greater unity to the empirical social sciences and the humanities. The program produces research publications and sponsors educational activities, such as courses, seminars and conferences, for the community of the University of HarvardAll this in order to bring together knowledge between disciplines and reflect on how the knowledge of the different disciplines can form a coherent whole.

About Gallup

Gallup is a global analysis and advisory company with more than 80 years of experience in measuring public opinion and human development. In the organization’s own research and in working partnerships with government, nonprofit and philanthropic organizations, Gallup develops indicators to measure key indicators of global development and social responsibility over time.

About the Center for Open Science

Founded in 2013, COS is a non-profit cultural change organization whose mission is to increase the openness, integrity, and reproducibility of scientific research. COS pursues this mission by building communities around open science practices, supporting meta-science research, and developing and maintaining free and open source software tools, including the Open Science Framework (OSF). More information at cos.io.

Contact: Alex Fogleman, Ph.D., GFS Project Director, Institute for Studies of Religion, Baylor University, Alex_Fogleman@baylor.edu

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672165/GFS_baylor_University.jpg