Barros Schelotto calls 6 Liga MX players on first list

The brand new soccer coach of Paraguay, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, summoned this Friday to 23 players who are active in foreign clubs for the parties that Albirroja will dispute against chili and Colombia on November 11 and 16 for the South American qualifier to Qatar-2022 World Cup.

The Guarani, eighths in the standings with 12 points – four from the fifth place that gives place to the repechage-, they urgently need to win to regain their qualifying hopes.

On Thursday the 11th he will receive The Red (sixth with 13) at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción and on Tuesday 16 he will visit Colombia (fourth, 16) in Barranquilla on dates 13 and 14 of the qualifier, respectively.

Barros Schelotto He modified very little the usual payroll selected by his predecessor, his Argentine compatriot Eduardo Berizzo, destitute after the win that he applied Bolivia to Paraguay on October 14 in La Paz. The list will be completed next week with 7 local players.

Berizzo influenced Schelotto’s list

The strategist, ex Boca Juniors and Los Angeles Galaxy, said to have met with Berizzo to analyze the call. “He made the pertinent comments to me, but everything that happened 10 days ago is one thing. Now there are these names,” he observed.

One of the surprises for specialists is the call to Matias Rojas, from the Argentine Racing. “I know him well. We followed him when we were in Lanús and it can be a variant in the midfield, “he said.

