Axie Infinity, Decentraland and ‘metaverse’ related cryptocurrencies rebound after Facebook name change

Facebook’s decision to change its name to Meta (to showcase its plans to build a metaverse full of avatars) helped trigger a speculative upturn in cryptocurrencies belonging to similar virtual world projects.

Decentraland, A virtual space with its own economy, MANA currency and social events, accessible to anyone with a web browser, saw its market capitalization skyrocket from $ 1.44 billion to $ 2.08 billion in the last 24 hours. This happened after its native MANA token jumped around 45% to $ 1.14 in the same period.

MANA / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

At its intraday high, cryptocurrency Decentraland was trading at $ 1,227 on Friday, its highest level since May 18, 2021.

The FOMO for “Meta”

Traders rushed to buy Decentraland after assessing Facebook’s foray into the virtual world sector. The CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg said that from now on they will be “metaverse first, not Facebook first” after the recent makeover.

Emil Angervall, COO and co-founder of music tech startup Corite, told Cointelegraph that Meta offers great growth opportunities in the still fledgling non-fungible token (NFT) space.

Calling it a very profitable endeavor, Andervail noted that Meta would end up collaborating with existing NFT projects, which would help the cryptocurrency sector in general to go mainstream. And he added:

“We can expect unique metaverse and NFT innovations tailored to Meta in the coming months.”

Axie Infinity, a Pokémon-style play-to-earn game with its own virtuous worldl, also saw its market capitalization increase by around 10% in the last 24 hours, from USD 7.74 billion to USD 8.4 billion.

Daily chart of the AXS / USD pair. Source: TradingView

At the same time, Axie Infinity’s native token AXS has also appreciated more than 20% to hit $ 150 for the first time in two weeks. AXS serves as a currency in the Axie marketplace, where players use it to buy NFTs (Axies) in the game.

Other metaverse projects and their tokens, notably Sandbox (SAND), Illuvium (ILV) and Division Network (DVI), They also rallied strongly, confirming a price boom in digital assets specifically targeting virtual reality services.

The metaverse tokens and their performance in the last 1 and 24 hours. Source: Messari

Overall, the net capitalization of the metaverse token market grew 13.40% to $ 12.36 billion in the last 24 hours.

“The growth of these tokens was not a surprise,” Mike Dickens, NFT Market COO, Blockasset.co told Cointelegraph, adding:

“Facebook’s new name alludes to the groundbreaking work these NFT protocols have done in recent years […] These factors are also contributing to increased sentiment surrounding these NFT tokens on Friday. “

Correction risks

Greg Waisman, co-founder and COO of cryptocurrency-based payments network Mercuryo, advised traders to expect a price correction in multiverse crypto assets despite their recent gains.

The executive told Cointelegraph that “traders will make more profit by placing their bets when the market has cooled down from this massive price spike”, although he added that Meta would push the entire sector to higher valuations in the coming quarters. He pointed:

“The indirect influence exerted by Meta can drive this capitalization, which can exceed $ 60 billion before the end of the first quarter of 2022.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

