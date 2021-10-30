Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí Initiates reaccreditation before the CIEES of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics

The Faculty of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine (FAV) began virtually the work of reaccreditation of the degree in Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics by the Interinstitutional Committee for the Evaluation of Higher Education (CIEES).

In a ceremony held through the Zoom platform, Dr. Alejandro Javier Zermeño Guerra, rector of the UASLP, welcomed the academic peers who will evaluate this educational program. He thanked them for their time, disposition, opinions and different points of view, as well as their proactive spirit to improve.

Among the peer evaluators are Dr. Ana Luisa Santos, and Dr. Juan José Ojeda from the University of the State of Mexico, Rogelio Aguilera from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and Fidel Arias from the Autonomous University of Guanajuato.

As well as UASLP personnel: doctor Jorge Alberto Pérez González, Academic Secretary; teacher Marisela Ramírez director of Evaluation and Prospective. For the Faculty: Dr. Catalina Loredo Osti, Secretary General; Dr. Eugenia del Socorro Hernández Academic Secretary; teacher Anayeli Vázquez Secretariat of Planning and doctor Gilberto Ballesteros Rodea, coordinator of the degree in Veterinary Zootechnics.

For his part, the director of the Faculty of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Heriberto Méndez Cortés, pointed out that this educational program was evaluated 3 years ago and this time the second accreditation is being sought. Likewise, he reported that they are also working on the self-evaluation of three more educational programs, such as: Agricultural Engineer in Plant Science, Agricultural Engineer in Animal Husbandry and Agroecological Engineer.