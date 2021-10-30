At what time and when to watch LIVE and LIVE ONLINE the match of Day 16 of the Apertura 2021 at the Estadio Universitario I Liga MX

Chivas and the felines face each other on Date 16 of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament at the University Stadium.

From 21: 10 hours, time from the center of Mexico we will experience a match of high intensity and emotion: the Deportivo Guadalajara will visit the UANL Tigres. The game corresponds to the Day 16 of the 2021 Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament of the MX League and will be arbitrated by Diego Montaño Robles, who will be accompanied by the linesmen Jorge Antonio Sanchez and Jonathan Maximiliano Sánchez.

Chivas will return to activity in this interesting duel against the felines as a visitorThe last rojiblanca presentation away from home was against Xolos de Tijuana when they drew 0-0. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leaño will seek to improve the operation of the Sacred Herd after the equalizer against Cruz Azul where they finished 1-1 the previous week, with the intention of returning to the path of triumph that allows them to remain among the qualifying positions to the Liguilla

So far Guadalajara adds 19 units out of 45 possible,product of four wins, seven draws and four setbacks, although one of the most alarming issues was left aside before the Red Devils, After breaking the streak of seven games without scoring, however, against the fornterizos they went blank again and scored again against Cruz Azul, for a total of 11 goals so far.

When and at what time do Chivas vs. Tigers?

Chivas will visit Tigres de la UANL this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at from 9:10 p.m. Central Mexico time at Akron Stadium. Next, we tell you what time it will be in other countries:

Where to watch the live streaming of Chivas vs. Tigers

The match between Deportivo Guadalajara and the felines will be broadcast on Mexico through the TUDN signal for all of Mexico, while for the United States it will be televised on TUDNUSA.