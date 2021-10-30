Arsenal overtakes Leicester and continues to grow

The Arsenal he begins to regain his pulse to the competition. After signing a depressing start to the season (three consecutive defeats), the London team has chained a seven-game streak without knowing the defeat that has allowed them to climb positions and re-engage in the fight for the top positions. This noon, before the Leicester City, the gunners They showed a good face again and took a game that was practically decided in the first half.

Although foxes They always tried to take the initiative, it was the visiting team who was more successful in the face of goal and who took advantage of a couple of corners to unbalance the match almost at the first change. In the 17th minute, the light already reflected a 0-2 thanks to the shots of, first, the Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães and then English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

After passing through the changing rooms, Brendan Rodgers’ men stepped on the accelerator, but their forwards could not find a way to overcome an Aaron Ramsdale who managed to close the match with a clean sheet. This marker boosts Mikel Arteta’s team and cuts the good streak of a Leicester that had just added two consecutive victories.