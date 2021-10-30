Celebrities continue to give a lot to talk about, especially in recent times when physical, mental and spiritual health has been much cited, making the healthy lifestyle fashionable and the importance of exercising to stay and look good. In this opportunity, the excellent physical form of Ariana Grande, whose abs have been well worked.

The truth is This famous singer, actress and songwriter, among other things, has always liked to dress in small top and very tight pants that have exposed her abs and good figure. Currently, Ariana is one of the coaches of “The voice”And has delighted us with her original wardrobe, beauty, professionalism and great physical condition.

Likewise, seeing her so well, many began to inquire what her secret is to looking and staying so well. So we tell you that Ariana Grande’s obsession that keeps her in shape consists of a special routine that she rigorously follows every day, which has allowed him to regain his energy.

Ariana performs the 12,000 step technique, which consists of complying with at least 12000 steps a day that can be walking, dancing, going up or down stairs, among other activities that allow mobility and exercise; It is like doing a continuous dance therapy, which is why he is often seen dancing in the dressing rooms or walking.

But that’s not all, because Ariana Grande is 100% vegan today, thus maintaining a healthy diet free of animal meat; which complements with salads, many nuts, fruits and whole foods so that your body receives foods that benefit you, making you maintain a healthy life.

For its part, Arianna assures that all this comprehensive routine that she carries out has allowed her to clear her mind, feel more fit and with a lot of energy and vitality. Of course, making this change of life is not easy at all, much less when it comes to eating out, so he always limits himself to eating fruits, salads and eggs with vegetables; but when he gets home, he complements it with his vegan food.

A life without remorse that began in 2013, taking her first steps and based on her love for animals, which has led her to transform her eating habits, exercise and cultivate her mind.

A new life worth admiring and following, to live in balance with everything that surrounds us and at the same time benefit our body with a healthy diet. In this way, If you want to see how Ariana Grande begins with 12,000 steps a day and then you can include other exercises, improve your diet with a balanced diet that favors your body and perform activities that you like.

Ariana, at just 28 years old, has already started her healthy lifestyle routine, which says a lot about her degree of maturity and her own will to achieve her goals. And would you dare?