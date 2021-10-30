Anya Taylor-Joy plays video games to prepare for her role as Peach

The Super Mario Bros movie is one of the most anticipated productions of next year and no wonder, as Nintento is working closely with Ilumination to deliver a memorable film that will make us forget that 90s adaptation.

One of the novelties that most attracted the attention of the animated production, was undoubtedly the great cast of the film, made up of Chris Pratt as the beloved Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

And apparently, in addition to Nintendo, many members of the cast are striving to deliver a good performance, at least as Anya commented in an interview with ET during the promotion of her new movie The Soho Mystery.

“It’s a lot of fun and I’ve been playing to prepare for the role, the fan base is very large and of course I had to prepare like that, it’s also very entertaining ”He mentioned.

Apart from revealing her way of preparing, the actress also commented that despite missing more than a year for the premiere, she already recorded some lines for her character: “I’ve been recording some little things, doing the princess voice is so cool”He added.

Without a doubt, although there is still a long way to go before the premiere, the fact that Anya is preparing for the Peach shows the enormous commitment she has with the film and fans around the world.

Axel Amézquita is an editor at IGN Latin America, a comiquero by birth, with a taste for cinema, photography, video games and great stories. You can follow him on social networks like @AxxRess