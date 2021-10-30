Antonio Brown ruled out again by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Florida. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have some key players back on Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to face the New Orleans Saints, but they won’t have wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was once again ruled out Friday by coach Bruce. Arians.

Brown is suffering from an ankle injury and did not practice all week. He also missed last week’s game vs. Chicago Bears.

On the bright side for the Buccaneers, there’s a chance the defending Super Bowl champs could regain some of their top figures. Arians said Friday that tight end Rob Gronkowski (broken ribs), inside linebacker Lavonte David (sprained ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (sprained hamstring) all have “a chance” to play Sunday.

“The only guy out there is Antonio Brown,” Arians said.





2 Related

Cornerback Dee Delaney, who suffered an ankle injury against the Bears and has been Sherman’s replacement, is also a possibility to play Sunday, Arians said.

The Bucs are currently 6-1 – one of five teams with just one NFC loss – and lead the NFC South heading into Sunday’s division vs. the Saints (4-2).