Antidepressant becomes a new hope for treatment against COVID – El Financiero

A low-cost, generic antidepressant appears to be capable of reduce the risk of a COVID-19 patient ending up in the hospital, according to a Brazilian study published in the Lancet Global Health journal.

Just under 11 percent of the patients who were given fluvoxamine twice a day for 10 days they needed emergency medical care for at least six hours or were hospitalized. This compares with nearly 16 percent of those who received a placebo in a trial of about 1,500 patients.

Fluvoxamine is currently used to treat mental illness such as depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders, and it has been safely prescribed as a treatment for almost 30 years. It was chosen to be studied as a potential treatment for COVID-19 due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

The pill, which was originally sold under the Luvox brand, is not as potent as Merck’s new antiviral for COVID-19, which cut hospitalizations and deaths in half. However, it is significantly cheaper and it sells for less than a dollar a day.

Fluvoxamine is one of eight repurposed treatments that the TOGETHER trial is investigating to determine efficacy for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antidepressant trial began in January with a cohort of symptomatic Brazilian adults, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were not vaccinated and had at least one high-risk factor.

“Our results are consistent with earlier smaller trials. Given the safety, tolerability, ease of use, low cost and wide availability of fluvoxamine, these findings may have an important influence on national and international guidelines on the clinical management of COVID-19, ″ stated Gilmar Reis, Co-principal investigator, based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The use of the drug has some potential limitations, such as the need to identify high-risk people in the early stages of infection for fluvoxamine to be effective in preventing hospitalization.

Penny Ward, Visiting Professor of Pharmaceutical Medicine at King’s College London, called the study promising because the product is inexpensive and could be widely available, but added that “the impact on the most severe outcomes remains uncertain.”

He added that most of the patients in the study they were not vaccinated, so it is not yet clear how well the drug would work to alleviate infection and disease in immunized people.