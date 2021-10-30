Andie MacDowell made a strong release after the harsh criticism she received for her resounding change in look: “I told everyone they were wrong and that I wanted to feel powerful”

Actress, model and star of the world Hollywood for many, many years. Who? Andie macdowell, the woman who managed to become one of the most representative artists in show business and who began to resurface in recent weeks when she embodied a new character for the miniseries of Netflix, Things to clean.

And it is that in addition to stepping on a recording set and receiving applause for her participation in the streaming platform project, the actress was also acclaimed for working with her daughter, Margaret qualley, who plays the leading role in this fiction.

But her reappearance did not only bring praise, it was also brutally criticized for her decision to completely change her look, leaving behind her long brown hair and opting for the grayish and white tones that represent the passage of age and leave visible the gray hair arising from the hair.

In an interview with the magazine Vogue, Andie confessed that when she explained to her work team that she wanted to dye her hair in these shades, it generated a debate and a scandal within the workplace to the point that her colleagues tried to convince her not to show herself publicly in that way or that give up your usual way of looking.

But it was there when the 63-year-old artist stood in her position and warned that her wishes were immovable: “At the beginning of my quarantine my hair would not stop growing and my children told me that I looked very badass (” tough “) with that gray tone, with that mixture of black and silver that my hair has ”.

“There was a time when I compared myself to George Clooney, why not? I have wanted to look like this for a long time and I feel that now it is appropriate for my personality and for who I am ”, expressed the actress, proud of her decision, thus also joining a wave of women who chose to leave dyes aside and show their colors natural hair.

In addition, analyzing the first reaction of his co-workers, MacDowell reflected on the stigmas and beauty standards that are imposed in each sector and society, and criticized the industry for behaving in this way and for criticizing female figures while protecting women. the masculine ones: “I started showing them photos, even of Jane fonda, and even my manager told me that it was not the time to do something like that. ”

“I told everyone that they were wrong and that I wanted to feel powerful and embrace the person that I am at this moment, it is now, because in two years I will turn 65 and I want to have the possibility to wear my hair in this tone,” she asserted, to Although he clarified that the determination to abandon chestnut tinctures “was not easy at all.”

“I had some apprehension, until I did it and I knew that my instinct was in the right place, I feel that now I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not, and I feel very comfortable, I feel that it suits me, for a long time I worked because They asked me to look younger than I was, and that hurts to remember, now I feel valuable, “she reflected with a smile on her face.

And, to conclude, he again compared women with men and the differences that the world makes when faced with the same situation: “Everyone loves big men, I would like that there is the same expectation with women, but that’s where we are, they are small steps ”.