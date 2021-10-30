Andie MacDowell made a strong release after the harsh criticism she received for her resounding change in look: “I told everyone they were wrong and that I wanted to feel powerful”

Actress, model and star of the world Hollywood for many, many years. Who? Andie macdowell, the woman who managed to become one of the most representative artists in show business and who began to resurface in recent weeks when she embodied a new character for the miniseries of Netflix, Things to clean.

And it is that in addition to stepping on a recording set and receiving applause for her participation in the streaming platform project, the actress was also acclaimed for working with her daughter, Margaret qualley, who plays the leading role in this fiction.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2021 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button