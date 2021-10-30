Amber Heard shows first image on set of Aquaman 2

Amber heard has shared the first image of Mera on the set of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. The film, which will hit theaters in December 2022, was one of the protagonists of the last DC FanDome, which allowed us to see several images of the shooting directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa.

It has been on Instagram where the actress has shared an image already within what seems to be the film set tape. The interpreter wears the characteristic red hair of the princess of Xebel. Of course, being a snapshot of the filming, it does not offer any revealing information about the film.

Remember that in the images of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ‘ seen on the DC FanDome featured Heard in her Mera outfit. However, the actress was with her hair up. Most likely it was because the production team was filming underwater scenes.

Although the plot is not known, it is assumed that, as with the first film, combine underwater images with one on land. One of the questions from the fans is how the relationship between Arthur Curry and Mera will be, as well as what will happen to David Kane or, rather, Black Manta.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ‘aspires to become one of next year’s blockbusters. The first film of 2018 exceeded 1,148 million dollars, being a real success for Warner and DC, being the highest grossing title in the superhero saga.

Jungo to Momoa and Heard, complete the cast of the sequel Patrick Wilson as Arthur Orm’s brother, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, the main villain who also has a new suit in this sequel, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin , Willem Dafoe as Vulko and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman will also return as Thomas Curry and Reina Atlanna, the protagonist’s parents. Among the additions to the cast are those of Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan.