Amazon Offers Free Same Day Delivery to Amazon Prime Members in Merida, Hermosillo and Tijuana | Sonora News

BEAUTIFUL.-Amazon Mexico announced the addition of three new cities that will have same-day deliveries and at no cost to Amazon Prime members:

Mérida, in Yucatán

Hermosillo, in Sonora

Tijuana, in Baja California

Amazon said that with the incorporation of these three cities, there are now a total of seven that have this service.

“Additionally, there are now 55 locations in Mexico with deliveries the next day,” he explained.

Amazon commented that “thousands of products for sale on Amazon.com are available for same-day delivery at no cost, including electronics, video games, toys, kitchen items, everyday essentials and more.”

The company states that “the benefit applies to clients who have membership Amazon prime and that they make their purchase on Amazon.com.mx before 12 am (Central Mexico time), in order to receive it before 9 pm on the same day at their home or office “.

With the opening of new shipping centers, the most recent in Yucatán, Sonora and Baja California, Amazon comments that “it consolidates its presence and regional development in much of the country, and continues to advance to offer an excellent service and better delivery times, especially given the growing demand for the growth of electronic commerce “.