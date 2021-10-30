Amazon Mexico already offers free and same-day delivery for Prime members in Mérida, Hermosillo and Tijuana

Amazon Mexico has announced that expands its express same-day package delivery service to Mérida, Hermosillo and Tijuana. Amazon Prime membership users in these three cities will be able to purchase certain products and receive them the same day at no additional cost.

Amazon Mexico explains what they are “thousands of products”, including electronics, video games, kitchen items and more, which are available for same day delivery and at no extra cost to Mérida, Hermosillo, Tijuana, and the other cities where the service is available.

The only requirement is that Products marked with this type of delivery are purchased before 12 noon (Central Mexico time) and will be delivered before 9 PM the same day.

With the addition of Mérida, Hermosillo and Tijuana, there are now seven cities in Mexico that enjoy same-day delivery with Prime membership. In addition, Amazon assumes that another 55 cities in the country have overnight delivery, although it does not specify an exact list.





This improvement in delivery times for Amazon Prime customers was achieved due to the opening of multiple centers in 2020. First, two new distribution centers in Nuevo León and Jalisco, and later a logistics center in Yucatán. In addition, this 2021 a distribution center was also opened in Sonora.

With all this expansion, Amazon seeks to offer not only same-day shipments for Prime users but in general faster deliveries for all users of the platform in the country.

Cover – Unsplash