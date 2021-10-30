Alternative medicine, more than a trend in Zacatecas

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies alternative, or complementary medicine, as health care practices that “They are not part of the tradition or conventional medicine of a given country, nor are they fully integrated into the prevailing health system.” In some countries, like ours, they are used interchangeably with traditional medicine.

Based on the WHO definition, the Federal Health Secretariat identifies the four areas with the greatest presence:

Herbalism : Uses botany as the main axis. Through the use of different parts, extracts and combinations of plants, therapeutic, curative and even preventive results are sought.

Although there have been multiple studies on alternative medicine in the world, the impact it has on the health of the population is still unknown. Many doctors integrate knowledge about these practices into their training, with the aim of guiding patients about the effects of some.

Out of the ordinary, inside Zacatecas

In Zacatecas, one of the areas with the most response in this area has been the Alternative Medicine Clinic of the UAZ, in which one of the most requested services was physiotherapy, followed by acupuncture and ozone therapy.

Following the same line, only in the area comprised by the capital’s municipality and its neighbor, Guadalupe, there are a series of clinics, centers and health food stores dedicated to alternative medicine. The areas in which they work are the following:

Holistic medicine with oriental roots : Heal the body as a whole and not just pay attention to the current illness.

: Heal the body as a whole and not just pay attention to the current illness. Naturopathy : Promote the healing capacity of the body based on natural procedures.

: Promote the healing capacity of the body based on natural procedures. Reiki therapy : Channeling vital energy to achieve balance and peace

It is important to remember that some of these practices do not have medical support, so the responsibility falls on those who go to it.