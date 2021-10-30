alliance of Medicine and Engineering

María Simón, president of the scientific committee of the Engineering Congress.

The health of the future is based on the use of technology, which makes the hospital engineers in “key pieces” of the modernization of the sector. This is one of the conclusions that the professionals who have taken part in the ‘Innova’ table of the 38 National Congress of Sanitary Engineering, who have pointed to the Immunotherapy unit for CAR-T cells of the Asturian Research Institute and the ophthalmological surgical block of the Barcelona Clinic as examples of success of the “vanguard” in the hospital environment.

The Congress, organized by the Spanish Association of Hospital Engineering (AEIH), has brought together for this debate Mary Simon, president of the scientific committee of the seminar and moderator of the table; Manuel Sanz, Head of Engineering at the Barcelona Clinic; the architect of Gispasa Miguel Crespo placeholder image, the Senior Health Manager at Ferrovial Servicios Alfonso Quiroga and the Head of Bioengineering at the San Joan de Deu Hospital in Barcelona Xavier Escayola.

In this sense, the speakers have valued the guarantees provided “Innovative infrastructures” such as those implemented by the Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​which last year inaugurated a new and pioneering surgical block destined to “attend with excellence and innovation to people suffering from an ophthalmological disease ”.

“The Clinic has an integrated part within the laboratory operating rooms in which health workers can put into practice, before the trials, the new methodologies that are being used. It influences from the point of view of the patient but also of all the traceability of the relatives who are pending of him, and at any time they have information on where you are and in what situation you are”, Highlights Simón.

“The figure of the engineer will gain more and more weight in the organization”, highlights Simón.

They have also highlighted the commitment of the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA) to become a reference in “cutting edge” treatments in northern Spain with a new space for the application of advanced therapies against some types of cancer such as leukemias or lymphomas.

“Mentality change” in hospitals

In the words of María Simón, technology and engineering have opened “many fields” on the horizon of hospitals, but so has the coronavirus pandemic itself, which has promoted a “mentality change” both with regard to the design and the infrastructures of health centers. “Every time we are going to have more technical hospitals and the figure of the engineer within the organization is going to gain more weight”, the president of the scientific committee of the Congress has influenced.

“The future of healthcare is in technology”

In this regard, he stressed that it is “fundamental” that in the future of health they are “Directly involved“The engineers,” whether they are biomedical, constriction or maintenance.

“Because the future of healthcare is technology. All part of the innovation is focused on that horizon, and the engineers they must go hand in hand with the toilets ”, he pointed out.