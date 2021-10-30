Alicia Cervantes de Chivas de Guadalajara Femenil nominated for best player in the world by the IFFHS I Liga MX Femenil

Go news for the scorer of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Alicia Cervantes, as it was announced that the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) has her as one of the candidates of the Liga MX Women to Best Player in the World in 2021, in an award that will be announced in November.

It has been a year full of success for the attacker of the Sacred Flock, then accumulate 14 goals that place her as the best gunner in Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, even she alone has scored more annotations than the entire men’s rojiblanco team, just to put in context the importance of her outstanding performances that they have their teammates in third place in the competition.

The agency nominated “Licha” from a list of 38 candidates where the names of the Mexican women also appeared Katty Martínez de las Tigres de la UANL and Alison González of the Atlas, both also competing for the scoring title in the current women’s football campaign.

The numbers of Alicia Cervantes in Chivas

In the Day 13 of the Liga MX Femenil catapulted to the top of scorers with 14 goals by marking Tigres in the 1-1 draw and reached 43 historical scores with the Guadalajara jersey. For this reason Alicia Cervantes continues to write her own story in letters of gold in less time than the artillery required as Norma Palafox and Rubí Soto.

“Licha” Cervantes joined the Sacred Herd in June 2020 and has managed to break all the records of the strikers who have left their mark on the institution like Soto, who scored 20 points and Palafox, who left his mark on 21 goals before leaving for Pachuca and enroll in the reality show Extalón Estados Unidos. For this reason there are versions that suggest that the rojiblanca forward would be living her last months in Guadalajara.