Alejandro Fernández: “the affection of the public is the best medicine of my father Vicente Fernández”

Now that the patriarch of the Fernándezes is going through difficult moments of health, his son Alejandro Fernández asks his public not to abandon him and send you the best vibes, as well as your warm applause, which has become your best medicine right now.

During one of his presentations in the city of Monterrey, Alejandro Fernández was honest with his audience and shared the difficult moments that the family has gone through, due to the health of his father Vicente Fernández, who barely reported leaving intensive care.

“My father is delicate, but his affection is the best medicine, believe it or not, the applause for him has been very important for his recovery, so you have to send him some, so that the old man recovers”, said the singer, reiterating that affection is the best medicine that “Charro de Huentitán” has.

“The affection that they have for him and have always sent him has been very important, it helps my father a lot psychologically”explained “El Potrillo”, who despite his tour, has been very aware of the health evolution of the interpreter of “Amor de los dos”, who has been retired from performing for a few years.

However, last August he suffered a fall at his ranch that caused spinal cord trauma to the cervical spine and for that reason he has remained hospitalized in his native Guadalajara.

We share a fragment of the film “My dear old man” in which Alejandro and his father Vicente Fernández worked together for the first time. The film is from 1991 under the direction of Rafael Villaseñor.