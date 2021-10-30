Actor Matt Damon Promotes Crypto.com In Global TV Commercial

The cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is launching a new ad featuring Hollywood star Matt Damon, which he plans to show to consumers around the world.

The advertisement titled “Fortune Favors the Brave”, starring Damon amid a digital landscape of historical figures like the Wright brothers and Sir Edmund Hillary, aims to reach a global audience of potential users and cryptocurrency investors. According to Crypto.com, the ad will appear on billboards and television spots around the world and will be included in its portfolio of partnerships with major franchises and sports organizations.

The announcement occurs the same week that Crypto.com donated $ 1 million to Water.org, a clean water initiative co-founded by Damon and Gary White in 2009. The actor said that lto platform “share [su] commitment to empowering people around the world with the necessary tools to take control of their future. “

Shot of Matt Damon in the Crypto.com TV commercial

Damon, winner of an Oscar and two Golden Globes, is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities to have endorsed a cryptocurrency exchange. Cointelegraph reported in September that nearly half of Americans who took part in a 2,200-person survey said they would consider investing in a digital asset if it were endorsed by a celebrity. Singer Mariah Carey announced on October 19 that she would be partnering with Gemini to drive the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC).

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com has become one of the fastest growing platforms in the digital asset space. The exchange began by offering customers a cryptocurrency-focused Visa card that pays rewards for staking its native Crypto.com Coin (CRO) currency. The company recently expanded its insurance program to cover up to $ 750 million for its 10 million users, reflecting the robustness of consumer protection regulations.

Keep reading: