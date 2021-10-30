Accessories are now worn on the face: Nicole Neumann and Angelina Jolie know it

The versatility and ability to reinvent themselves that fashion items have is what makes them stay current and reappear through the generations in the most varied versions and styles. In terms of accessories, there is a new phenomenon in sight: it is about wearing classics metal rings or bracelets on the face. The first to join the clan? Nothing more and nothing less than Nicole Neumann and Angelina Jolie, which adapt them to your style and to different occasions.

Nicole Neumann joins the trend of bullring

Known for its classic and elegant style with modern and sexy touches, Nicole Neumann is one of the Argentine fashionistas who sets trends through the networks. Recently, the blonde shared with her almost two million followers a look that included the new accessory that will be all the rage: the bullring (bull ring), a small metal ring worn on the nose.

Nicole Neumann joined the bullring trend. (Photo: Instagram / @ nikitaneumannoficial)

Originally associated with groups punk or to rag styles, now it is worn in more elegant bets and Neumann is proof of this: for his role as a jury in The 8 steps, combined the silver accessory with a sensual black minidress made of leather and strappy heeled sandals. Thus, this unique ornament gave a rebellious and distinctive touch to the classic outfit.

Angelina Jolie surprised with an original accessory in her mouth

Undisputed diva, Angelina Jolie turns everything it touches into a trend and now also imposes accessories on the face. For the avant premiere from Eternals in Hollywood he put on an original accessory: a Flat gold metallic ribbon that ran down her chin to her lips. The accessory, which gave an ethnic air to the look, turned out to be the perfect complement to a brown ball gown signed by Balmain, a model strapless with sweetheart neckline, with appliqués and pleats of the same fabric that added volume.

Angelina Jolie’s original accessory on the red carpet. (Photo: EFE / EPA)

María Becerra, fan of the bullring

Although accessories on the face are a nascent phenomenon, there are some fashionistas who have been adding them to their looks for a long time. This is the case of Maria Becerra, that carries the bullring as a hallmark of all his looks, in which the aesthetics of trap mixes with rock. Singer You choose them in silver and in different versions, smooth or with textures.

María Becerra always adds a bullring to her looks. (Photo: Instagram / @ mariabecerra)

María Becerra is a fan of nose rings. (Photo: Instagram / @ mariabecerra)

And although it seemed that it was a fashion for Generation Z or for trap artists, they are increasingly appearing in urban looks and international fashionistas are proof of this.

