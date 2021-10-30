A woman is expelled from her son’s school because she has OnlyFans.

A family Guy concerned about morals and good manners, he sent an “anonymous letter” to the school of the

child

by Victoria “Snooks” Triece revealing that she has a OnlyFans account, so finally they expelled her as a volunteer of the educational institution.

Before the event, the mother of the family who lives in Florida, United States, sued for a million dollars to the school district to which the school where their little ones study belongs.

Is about Victoria “Snooks” Triece, a 30-year-old woman who was expelled from the Sand Lake Elementary School volunteer team.

“She was unable to participate in her children’s lives for no constitutional reason. What if someone who takes the moral guardian posture Send a letter to the school to prohibit someone from volunteering? ”said the woman’s lawyer.

After five years, the mother of two children never had a complaint about her work and assured that “he has never hidden what he does for a living”.

The lawsuit has not been resolved

The School Department has not responded to the Victoria “Snooks” Triece lawsuit. According to the volunteer statutes, you cannot be prohibited from participating in activities because of your profession.

“No one should judge someone by what they do for a living. I am one family mother who wants to help their children get ahead, it is nothing more than that, “said the woman.

If the lawsuit proceeds, the county must pay the million dollars and restore in their activities volunteering to Triece.

