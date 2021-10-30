A tennis legend criticizes Djokovic

MADRID.

The former German tennis player Boris becker, former number one and winner of six ‘greats’ was sympathetic to the reservations of Novak Djokovic to confess if you have been vaccinated against covid-19 but he recalled that “if you want to be a tennis player there are rules that are the same for everyone.”

In principle, I understand you – not to say if you have been vaccinated. It is your right, that is privacy and it has to be protected. But if you want to work as a tennis player, then unfortunately there are rules and they are the same for everyone who wants to go to Australia, “Becker told Eurosport Germany.

In relation to the participation of ‘Nole’ in Australia, his coach was clear. “The state of Victoria requires proof of vaccination. What we can say means nothing. If the Australian government has decided that way, there is only one solution.”, he added about the controversy with Djokovic and the first ‘big’ of the season.

I was surprised by the number of tennis players who are not vaccinated. If you look around the world, the number of people who have been vaccinated continues to increase, I think that is positive. Two-thirds of Premier League professionals are also reportedly vaccinated. The athlete must think and say: if I want to continue practicing my sport, sooner or later I will have to get vaccinated or I will not be able to do it, “he said.

“I am an athlete and I have to follow the rules. Many find it difficult, but that’s the way it is”, sentenced Becker, who described the tennis player as his “own businessman.” “They don’t play for a team and, in general, and I know what I’m talking about, they are free souls: we don’t like to be imposed on us,” Becker said.

