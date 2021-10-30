A new game is available for free in the Microsoft Store for a limited time

During this day some users found a new free game on the Microsoft Store. It is none other than Biomutant, which will possibly be part of the Free Play Days group of games. If you enter the Microsoft Store right now, you will be able to download and play this interesting title for free, which will let you know if it is a game for you. Keep in mind that Biomutant is now on a discount and if you enjoy the experience you can get it at a low price.

Biomutant had a controversial launch, amid criticism and review bombing, but managed to get ahead with the support of the community that enjoyed the game. However, the critics did not receive it so positively. Now that it is a new free game on the Microsoft Store, you will have your chance to judge it and decide what you think of the game.

Biomutant is an imaginative single player action RPG set in a post apocalypse in which small mammals have become masters of martial arts. With excellent design of enemy creatures, a rich and diverse world, and lots and lots of options when it comes to combat and customization, Biomutant has many of the makings of a top-notch action RPG.

These strange mutant animals have inherited an Earth in danger of ending, and must take on the mission of saving the world, uniting the tribes or defeating them. And you can be part of this adventure now that it is a new free game in the Microsoft Store. In order to play Biomutant, you must enter from your console or the mobile app, where you can install it. Note that most likely available for a limited time only.