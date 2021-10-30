A happier life? World Speakers Share How To Get It Done

Reflections for a life with purpose and tools of the positive psychology for organizations, education, families and even cities were shared by wellness experts in the forum Wellbeing 360.

In this event organized by the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences, from Tecmilenium, world-class exponents participated, such as Deepak Chopra, Barbara Fredrickson, Richard Davidson, Tal Ben-Shahar, among the most prominent.

On CONNECT We present the ideas shared by these and more wellness specialists in this 2021 edition:

Deepak Chopra (left) was interviewed by Mexican businessman Simón Cohen.

Happiness: internal and external factors that promote it

Deepak Chopra, prominent physician and author of books on positive psychology and wellness, shared his formula for a happy life.

“The fastest way to be happy is to make someone else happy and you can do it by giving people attention, affection, appreciation and acceptance. “

“Notice the gifts you have, tell them you love them, accept them every day. If we do it with 2 people and we send them to do it with another 2 we will have a pandemic, but not of COVID, but of happiness “Chopra said.

Richard Davidson, professor of psychology and neuroscience expert, said that wellness is a skill that can be learned.

Davidson noted that compassion, mindfulness, and kindness generate brain plasticity, that is to say, that anyone who practices these tools can learn to be happy.

Richard Davidson is a researcher in the neuroscience of happiness.

Barbara Fredrickson, PhD from Stanford University, spoke about the feeling of love, and shared his fundamental theory of positive emotions what does it call “resonance of positivity”.

This resonance refers to when at the same time you share a positive emotion with another person, there is a synchrony biochemistry and when there is mutual interest and care.

Tal-Ben Shahar, author and prominent professor of Harvard Positive Psychology and Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of Institute of Well-being and Happiness SciencesThey reflected on purpose and its impact on happiness.

“The job of the purpose it is important and central to contribute significantly to the happiness. It is also important because we help to face difficulties and challenges”, Shahar mentions.

Ryan Niemiec, director of the VIA Institute on Character, invited reflection on the meaning of life and how through their strengths they can achieve what is most important to them.

“Strengths of character have been embedded in one of the most important questions we can ask ourselves. We can be aware and try to make the most of them to really make paths that allow us to get to what we care about “, he pointed.

Denise Quinlan, from the New Zealand Institute for Wellbeing and Resilience, shared that adopting a mindset in which success is based on mistakes and failures demolishes the myth of perfection.

Patrizio Paoletti, Founder of the International School of Self Awareness, said that sustainability begins with the mind, saying that: “You have to take a step, not forward or backward, but inside.”

Barbara Fredrickson spoke about the “resonance of positivity”.

Positive energy leadership for organizations

Kim cameron, co-founder of the Center for Positive Organizations at the University of Michigan, noted that the positive energy leadership It is the most important component in predicting the success of an organization.

If the person gives energy positively others have higher performance and higher productivity than others, according to the results of Cameron’s research.

“The most important finding in the research is that positive energizers not only have a higher performance, but that their position in the positive energy network is four times more important in predicting performance”, He says.

Kim Cameron noted that positive energy leadership can benefit organizations.

Philip Kotler, father of modern marketing, in his masterclass “Advancing the Common Good as a business strategy”, he spoke about how to involve social causes on business models.

“If we want to change the behaviors of society, we need a new methodology, I call it the cause marketing “, Kotler said.

Luis Gallardo, founder of the World Happiness Foundation, spoke about the “happytalism “ as a new human paradigm.

“Happy people create value and make the world inclusive and supportive”, said.

Positive emotions and connection to overcome loneliness and boredom

The lack of knowledge about emotions within social environments has made it difficult for people to identify them, he considered Marc brackett, founder of Center for Emotional Intelligence at Yale.

“The emotions influence our day to day, in attention, memory, learning, decision-making and judgment, the quality of social relationships, physical and mental health, effectiveness and daily performance ”, said.

Anne Johnstone, president-elect of the Positive Education Schools Association (PESA), pointed out that one way to generate well-being in students is to focus on addressing your perception of the loneliness.

“The antidote to loneliness is a sense of connection, just as loneliness is an internal and subjective state. A transitory and resonant relationship between two people that can spread to social media and become a shared positive emotion”, said.

Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of Institute of Happiness Sciences of Tecmilenio, shared tips to eradicate the boredom in classrooms.

“Boredom is a reaction that is activated when what we are doing does not motivate us and then the brain makes us look for other options available ”, the director explained.

To deal with boredom, the director said it is necessary to make learning fun, interesting and inspiring, and capable of generate positive emotions.

Gilda scarfe, founder of Positive ED, shared the regeneration concept What: “A mindset that provides a different adaptation framework to create a system that allows us to evolve and respond to the challenges we are witnessing.”

More positive families to impact society

Know what stages the children are living and use positive parenting tools are elements to find a full family life, said Lorraine Valera, founder and director of Family Bonds.

Valera defined the positive parenting as the study of the conditions and processes that contribute to flowering of parents, children and families.

Through creating meaningful relationships, you cultivate positive emotions, mindfulness, breathing and “flow” activities are tools for parents to generate greater well-being.

The journalist Fernanda Familiar was present with the talk “Reflections on COVID-19”.

“Why don’t we give thanks that in the year of death we are alive and in the year of illness we are healthy?” he pondered.

Miguel Isla, advisor to the council of the Foundation for Forgiveness and Reconciliation, explained the importance of healthy coexistence in the family and in society.

“Each of us is the fruit of caring for the other”, Isla said.

Cities aligned with people’s well-being

Vandana Shiva, Activist from India spoke about the relationship between well-being and our diet in conjunction with caring for the planet.

“We have the potential to do something in the face of climate change if we all come together caring for the planet from Earth”, said in his lecture “Creating happiness from food, from the earth”.

Sergio Fajardo, former mayor of Medellín, Colombia, explained how to work to build a accessible city and with opportunities for the population.

Vandana Shiva.

What is the Wellbeing 360?

Wellbeing 360 is an event organized by the Tecmilenium, university sponsored by the Tec de Monterrey, with international speakers, panels with experts and workshops to improve your Health and wellness.

It is divided into 5 thematic axes: Positive Organizations, Positive Education, Living with Purpose, Positive Families and Cities in Well-being.

“Comprehensive well-being is the state of individuals that contributes to their conscious, constant and balanced development in different dimensions and in harmony with their environment”, said David garza, rector and executive president of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, at the inauguration of the event.

“Wellbeing 360 has the firm intention of contributing scientific and empirical knowledge about well-being and its benefits “, according to Bruno Zepeda, rector of Tecmilenio.

The 2021 edition was free and featured more than 150 activities from the October 25-29.

