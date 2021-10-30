A fundamental, healthy diet – Diario Córdoba

Healthy eating is one that provides the body with essential nutrients and energy necessary to maintain our physical well-being and prevent disease.

It is rich in fruits, vegetables, vegetables, cereals, legumes and low in fat. To ensure that we are in good health, it is recommended to eat at least 5 different servings of fruits and vegetables a day, fresh and seasonal products, and reduce sugar and salt consumption as much as possible.. So that a healthy diet does not become boring, there are many possibilities to choose foods and ways of cooking that guarantee that our diet, in addition to being healthy, can be pleasant. And since it’s all about enjoying ourselves, we can indulge ourselves once in a while with no regrets.

In addition, physical activity helps to burn excess calories ingested and to tone muscles and bones for old age. Its practice reduces the risk of suffering from heart diseases and those related to blood pressure and cholesterol, keeps us in shape and removes stress. Exercising doesn’t mean pounding yourself in the gym or letting your breath run. There are many activities, such as walking outdoors, dancing, sports of all kinds, as a team, etc., which, in addition to taking care of our health, promote social relationships.

Maintaining good sleep hygiene is essential to recharge the physical and mental energy that we expend during the day. It is necessary to enjoy a good rest and, although the hours of sleep required may depend on each person, it should be ensured that it is a restful sleep.