A former senior Oculus official is skeptical of Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ and this is why

John Carmack recalled his constant opposition to “every effort” of the project that tries to boost the US social media conglomerate.

The change of Facebook’s name to Meta, with which the company – according to Mark Zuckerberg – seeks to reflect its new approach in the construction of its ‘metaverse’, received criticism from a former director of technology of the virtual reality company Oculus, owned by Facebook.

Speaking at the Connect conference on augmented reality and virtual reality technology, John Carmack spoke out “actively against every one of the ‘metaverse’ efforts” that the social media conglomerate has tried to push internally.

In addition, he reiterated his concern for the initiative and its potential. In this sense, he argued that his greatest advice is focus on the product to be able to take advantage of it, rather than architecture and technology initiatives.

“But here we are,” continued the renowned video game and virtual reality designer, before adding: “Mark Zuckerberg has decided that now is the time to build the ‘metaverse’, so the huge wheels are turning, resources are flowing. and the effort will definitely be made. ” Therefore, he considers that “the great challenge” is “trying to take all this energy” to make sure that “go to something positive” and you can build “something that has real value for the user in the short term.”

“My concern is that we could spend years and thousands of people possibly, and end up with things that didn’t contribute much to the way people use devices and ‘hardware’ today“Carmack deepened.

Zuckerberg’s announcement

In announcing the corporation’s name change to Meta, Zuckerberg explained that the original denomination it does not reflect everything the company does. “Now they see us as a social media company. But in our DNA we are a company that build technology to connect people “, commented, while adding that the ‘metaverse’ will allow people to forgo screens and experience the effect of presence in virtual reality.

The company also issued a statement in which it stated: “The ‘metaverse’ will feel like a hybrid of current online social experiences, sometimes expanded in three dimensions or projected in the physical world. It will allow sharing immersive experiences with other people Even when they can’t be together, and do things together that they couldn’t do in the physical world. “