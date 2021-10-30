A Facebook smartwatch leaks with a notch on the screen

Screenshot : Bloomberg

This summer the data leaked that Facebook (now Meta) was working on a smartwarch with video conferencing capabilities. That watch could be the same one whose photo has just been filtered now from the Ray-Ban Stories application because, effectively, it is a watch with a front camera.

The leak has been hunted by Bloomberg. The watch, called “Milan” has a large screen not unlike the Apple Watch. What is different is a camera in a notch that, unless the photo is upside down, is housed at the bottom of the display.

If the watch, which seems to be just a prototype, is really the same that was rumored in June, it means that we are looking at a watch with two cameras. The first is the one seen in the photo on the screen and has a 1080p resolution. It is intended for video conferencing because the watch is supposed to have independent LTE connectivity. There is a second camera to record the surroundings and it is apparently removable, although no leak details exactly how this system works.

The date that is being talked about for the presentation of this smartwatch with video communication functions it is summer 2022. Whenever it is presented, Facebook (Now Meta) will have to face not only stiff competition in terms of the smartwatches market. There is also the detail that there is already a Meta Watch that was marketed in 2014. The company, made up of former Fossil engineers, was not very successful, but it is likely that they will continue to own the name. [vía The Verge]