5 scary movies, which are not, and that you should see according to the critics

It is possible that on Halloween (or any other time of the year) you want to see Horror Movies, but not those typical ones that try so hard to be terrifying that in the end they end up being comical. No, you want to see something that really I left you with that weird feeling in your body that only a good title can do.

What if scary movies were not needed for that? Well, movies that are not technically horror but are so well made and have such intriguing characters and stories that they give you chills.

IndieWire has made a collection of titles among which we find dramas, thrillers or science fiction that are perfect for anyone looking for a good scare without the typical jumps on the couch. Of them, these are the top 5 according to the critics, plus a bonus that the original list had been skipped and that it could not be missed.

Take Shelter 92% in RT

This 2011 film tells the story of a dad in a remote town in Ohio who lives with his wife and 6-year-old daughter. One day begins to have dreams foreboding about an impending Apocalypse. The desperation of not knowing if they are hallucinations or if something is really going to happen will lead this father to a terrifying journey between your mind and reality.

Available at Filmin.

Martha Marcy May Marlene 90% in RT

This story starring Elizabeth olsen It is, for many, one of the best works of the actress. Olsen brings to life Martha, a young woman who escapes from a sect and returns to his family but nothing is the same. Through the jumps in time, which reflect the mental state of the young woman, we will see what exactly happened to her in that sect lost in the mountains.

Available to buy or rent on YouTube and Apple TV +

Safe 87% in RT

Julianne Moore as Carol, a housewife living on the outskirts of Los Angeles with a life that from the outside could be considered perfect. Everything changes when it begins to suffer health problems when approaching chemicals (like those from cleaning), or you smell car exhaust pipes, or you are at the hairdresser. There begins the isolation Carol who hides in a bubble from everyone and everything.

Prisoners 81% in RT

One of the many films of Jake gyllenhaal for which he should have received an Oscar and did not, nor did Hugh jackman. Prisoners, from Denis Villeneuve tells the story of 2 friendly families whose little daughters are kidnapped in broad daylight. Nobody has seen anything, nobody knows anything and the only suspect goes free. Gyllenhaal is the cop responsible for the investigation who has to deal with it while trying protect families from decisions that could change their lives forever.