5 easy last minute Halloween costumes to make

There are just a few hours until Halloween night 2021, the most terrifying night of the year. In case you or your children have been invited to a party and you still do not have costumes, we leave you a few tips so that you can make your own home-made outfits with a ‘fear’ or ‘terror’ theme following the ‘DIY’ philosophy ‘(Do It Yourself).

We also explain the Halloween costumes that are trending in 2021 and the best makeup tricks for the night of October 31st.

Halloween costumes that are trending in 2021

What every October 31, an important part of Halloween costumes It is determined by the most popular movies or series of that year. In this edition, the undisputed champion is ‘The Squid Game’

The Squid Game

The costumes of the popular Netflix series will be seen this Halloween on the streets of most cities. Thus, thousands of people will parade the night of October 31 with pink or green monkeys and round, triangle or square icon, the signature outfit from ‘The Squid Game’.

Cruella de vil

This year, ‘Cruella de Vil’, the film starring Emma Stone and based on the character from the novel ‘101 Dalmatians’. East homemade halloween costume It is relatively simple to make: makeup, a black and white wig and a coat that simulates being made of fur.

Halloween costumes for kids

If someone lives with special enthusiasm the night of October 31, they are the smallest. The party, in fact, basically revolves around them (although many adults use it as an excuse to dress up). Here’s a list of some of the easiest outfits to make.

Zombie

This Halloween costume does not require much in terms of clothing, although you have to be good with makeup. If the painting part is controlled, the rest is done. Just tear off some old clothes.

Exorcist girl

A white nightgown stained with something that pretends to be vomit would, in principle, suffice. Here, as in the zombie costume, it would also be necessary to have a good hand (and good materials) for makeup.

Wednesday, from the Addams family

With a black dress or a set of skirt and sweater of the same color, you will have most of it already made, remaining to include a white shirt or collar underneath. To this one would only have to add the hairstyle, elaborating its two characteristic braids on each side of the face. As for makeup, it is very simple: well-marked eyes and black lips.

Ghost

The classic among costumes halloween for kids. You only need a white sheet (old, if possible) and a pair of scissors. If you also have a black marker, you can paint a mouth or the outline of the eyes.

Clockwork Orange Drugo

Surely you have a white shirt and pants of the same color at home. Along with a bowler hat and a cane, it’s all you need to complete the costume. These last two elements can be found in any store. If you can make up your eyelash and eyebrow like in the movie, so much the better.

Makeup ideas for Halloween

Like any good costume that is priced, especially when we talk about Halloween night, the makeup part is essential. Here we leave you five products that are easy to find in stores and, above all, easy to use.

The first thing is a good makeup base. Halloween requires a large amount of paint – which is also going to be worn for hours – and that is why it is important some product that protects your skin.

The second is a complete shadow palette that includes, above all, bright colors. Makeup for Halloween not only includes dark colors, for many costumes the loudest shades are also necessary.

The third product would be temporary tattoos. There are hundreds of them, with thousands of ideas for Halloween costume 2021. They are easy to put on and take off

Contour powders would be the short ‘staple’ product for a good Halloween makeup. Any outfit for the Night of All Saints it implies, yes or yes, a lot of black and white.

Finally, a blood red lipstick It will always be a great help for a multitude of Halloween costumes: from the witch to the zombie through the vampire.