47 free premium apps for a limited time (last week of October)
Hi friends! Welcome one more weekend to our usual review of the Play Store offers with which we can download paid apps for free for a short period of time. Take a look and keep the ones you like the most before they expire.
Among this week’s apps we have a couple of music radios, an audio player, a virtual trainer, horror games like The House, and a few pretty cool custom icon packs.
Applications
That said, let’s look at the list of apps for the next few days in a little more detail.
- Movie Trailers Pro | Application to watch series and movie trailers | 2.19 € -> Free | Offer ends October 30
- Temperature Converter Pro | Celsius-Fahrenheit temperature converter and vice versa | 0.59 € -> Free | Offer ends October 31
- Stark Suspension by Virtual Trainer | Virtual trainer with 110 exercises presented on video | 4.99 € -> Free | Offer ends October 31
- Accurate Weather Forecast | Weather application to get weather information | 4.09 € -> Free | Offer ends November 1
- MiniWheels Pro: Miniatures Register | application to register collectible miniatures of cars | 0.99 € -> Free | Offer ends November 1
- 80s Music Radio Pro | Online radio with music from the 80s | 0.59 € -> Free | Offer ends November 1
- 90s Music Radio Pro | Online radio with music from the 90s | 0.59 € -> Free | Offer ends November 1
- Trueshot Swing Tempo | Application for golf lovers | 1.29 € -> Free | Offer ends November 1
- Pro Mp3 player – Qamp | Music player with 10-band equalizer and Sound Boost amplifier | 0.99 € -> Free | Offer ends November 2
- Unit Lab – Converter & Calculator | Converter for different types of measurements and currencies | 0.69 € -> Free | Offer ends November 3
Games
We go there with the premium games that we can currently download for free in the Play Store.
Personalization
If you are looking to give your Android a new look, take a look at these customization packages.
Happy weekend!