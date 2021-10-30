343 Industries shows our enemies in Halo Infinite

We are already less than two months away from the launch of Halo Infinite, which could be the most important for Microsoft and the Xbox division, a title that continues the events of Halo 5 Guardians and that will land on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on December 8.

Last Monday we finally had and after more than a year a new gameplay trailer of the title campaign, which has received a tremendously positive reception for everything that was seen, as well as being able to appreciate a notable graphic improvement compared to what which was shown in the July 2020 demo.

The Outcasts look like never before in Halo Infinite

343 Industries also reported that before launch we will see many other news and advances of what we can expect from the title in its campaign mode, something that we really want to see.

And although it is not the same as a gameplay trailer, a new post has been published in HaloWaypoint in which a lot of detailed information is given both about some things we saw about Halo Infinite a few days ago and other new and quite interesting things, but what we focus on here is the aspect that we can see of the different enemies such as the brute berserkers, the elite, grunt and the new skimmers, making it clear how now they have a great level of visual detail everywhere.

These are just some of the images of the enemies that we will face in Halo Infinite, to see the complete list we recommend you go to the official post that was published a few hours ago.