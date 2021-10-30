2023 KIA Sportage Reveals Its US Configuration

A few weeks ago we told you about the configuration with which the new generation of KIA Sportage 2023 for the European continent, however, this time, it is the variant that will be marketed in USA, which brings us down a bit more about what we could expect for Mexico.





From the outset, the SUV that will be marketed in the neighboring country, arrives slightly larger than what was previously had, with an 8.6 cm longer wheelbase, increasing the total length of the body 18 cm and hence the trunk space that, even with reclined second-row seats, surpasses the space of models like Hyundai Tucson.

The motorization confirmed in that country is a propellant of 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 187 hp, an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive as base equipment or all-wheel drive as an option.

In addition to the above, later it will arrive a hybrid variant, of which the company has not disclosed the details of its powertrain.

Also, new versions available for the range were announced: X-Line and X-Line Pro, each with more off-road-focused badging ranging from aesthetic to additional improvements like the 17-inch wheels and BF Goodrich tires for the X-Line Pro package.

On the other hand, at the interior equipment level, it offers infotainment screens ranging from eight inches to 12.3 inches, depending on the version. It has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a system of Harman Kardon sound and up to a WiFi access point It can connect up to five devices to a 4G LTE network.

The security level It is made up of systems such as the lane keeping assistant, standard frontal collision warning or other options such as the blind spot warning or adaptive cruise control, among many more.

KIA Sportage 2023 will hit the U.S. sales floors in the first months of 2022, so it is expected to arrive in Mexico in the first semester also of the same year.