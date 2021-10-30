2008 Iron Man explains the origin of Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home He gave us a first look at the production with a trailer that broke audience records. In this preview we had the opportunity to see how Alfred Molina’s Dr. Octopus will face Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, while rumors tend to think that we will see the Sinister Six being part of this story. However, recent information ensures that the origin of Dr. Octopus was found in nothing less than Iron Man, the 2008 film that gave birth to the entire interconnected universe of Marvel.

Dr. Octopus already “appeared” in Hombre de Hierro

Alfred Molina returns to his role as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a character that he was already in charge of interpreting in Spider-man 2. Thanks to the trailer we were able to discover that it has certain improvements to your mechanical arms… and these same improvements seem like they were going to appear or be mentioned in the original film Hombre de Hierro, in 2008.

As they count in MovieFone, A first draft of the Iron Man script revealed that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is the inventor of these improved metal arms, which are being designed for a scientist in New York. Remember that Doctor Octopus is actually the nuclear scientist Otto Octavius. Nevertheless, Hombre de Hierro dispensed with this reference to the Spider-Man villain: We cannot forget that the rights of all the characters in the wall-crawler universe are controlled by Sony Pictures.

Taking into account that Hombre de Hierro was produced independently by Marvel Studios, it seems the company didn’t want to mess with Sony. Recall that this tape also included Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) mentioning Spider-Man and the X-Men in deleted post-credit scenes. Although Spider-Man ended up landing in the MCU (after a “conspiracy” by Marvel Studios), we are still waiting for the mutants to do the same (it seems that there are big plans for Charles Xavier, Magneto and the others). ).

Meanwhile, Dr. Octopus arrives at the MCU by the hand of a spell carried out by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with which he ends up unleashing the chaos of the multiverse. If you want to know more about the film and all the theories that revolve around it, stop by our article where we break the trailer.

