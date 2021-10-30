10 productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to see on your birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Friday, October 29, actress Winona Ryder turns 50.

The American interpreter began her career in the late 1980s and quickly achieved success in Hollywood, becoming one of the most iconic faces of cinema in those years.

He appeared in well-known films such as Heathers, Beetlejuice, Young Scissorhands, Little Women, The Age of Innocence, Reality Bites and Innocence Interrupted.

In recent years, she has stood out especially for her role as Joyce Byers in the Netflix series Stranger Things, one of the platform’s biggest hits.

On her birthday, we leave you ten productions of Winona Ryder that you can see on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max

Ten productions of Winona Ryder

Innocence Interrupted (HBO Max)

Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie star in this adaptation of Susanna Kaysen’s story about her admission to a mental institution.

Beetlejuice (HBO Max – Amazon)

A couple of ghosts, when their quaint home is usurped by modern New Yorkers, they hire a paid “bio-exorcist” to scare off intruders.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

After the strange disappearance of a child, a town finds itself before a mystery that reveals secret experiments, supernatural forces and a very special girl.

The Age of Innocence (Netflix)

A New York aristocrat falls in love with his fiancee’s scandalous cousin and her devotion jeopardizes the morale of American golden age society. Film directed by Martin Scorsese, with a cast consisting of Daniel Day-Lewis, Winona Ryder and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Netflix)

After longing for his lost love for centuries, Dracula believes that she was reincarnated as his lawyer’s fiancée and travels to London to find her. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and with Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves.

Little Women (Netflix)

Four sisters and their mother struggle to overcome the vicissitudes of life during the American Civil War after their father goes off to battle. With Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Gabriel Byrne and Kirsten Dunst.

The Black Swan (Star +)

Natalie Portman won the Best Actress Oscar for her impressive performance in this thriller about a ballet dancer.

The Crucible (Star +)

A teenage girl’s accusation of being bewitched wreaks havoc in a 17th-century New England town.

Autumn in New York (Amazon)

Will Keane (Richard Gere) is the owner of one of the most frequented restaurants in New York. Charismatic and seductive in his forties, he changes the day he meets Charlotte Fielding (Winona Ryder). Will immediately falls in love with this woman, much younger than him, who has overflowing energy and joy, yet suffers from a serious illness.

The Plot Against America (HBO Max)

Miniseries that tells the story of an alternate reality in which Franklin D. Roosevelt was defeated by Charles Lindbergh in the 1940 US elections.