10 curiosities about Sergi Barjuán
The new interim coach of FC Barcelona arrives to occupy the position on a provisional basis, while the club negotiates with Xavi Hernández. While waiting to see what happens with the negotiations with the Catalan team, we see ten curiosities of the Les Franqueses del Vallès:
He won nine trophies as a footballer in the Barça team: three editions of LaLiga, two of the Copa del Rey, two of the Spanish Super Cup, one of the European Cup Winners’ Cup and one of the European Super Cup. All this came between the 1993-94 and 1998-99 academic years.
We have mentioned the success during part of his stay at Can Barça (1993-2002), but in his last three seasons he did not win a title. In LaLiga, he came fourth in his last two seasons, with a notorious elimination in the first round of the Copa del Rey 2001-02 in Figueres (1-0) and an elimination in the group stage of the Champions League along the way.
The Catalan spent two seasons at Recreativo de Huelva, between 2012 and 2014, where the 89 games he directed is the highest number he has had in the same club from the benches. He managed to finish 13th and 8th, touching the promotion play-off positions by drawing on points with Córdoba, who ended up entering.
Between November 2017 and July 2019 he was the coach of Zhejiang Greentown, whom he left in third place in the second division of the Asian country, bordering on promotion by staying within two points in the first season. He went to the equator of the second going sixth in the table.
He landed in the Andalusian team eight days from the end of LaLiga 2014-15 and going penultimate in the standings. Despite getting two victories, he also had a draw and six defeats that ended up resulting in relegation. It lasted seven days in the silver category after adding two wins in them.
He arrived at the Balearic club in April 2017, ending the campaign by directing 10 LaLiga SmartBank matches. He found a team in second to last place and could not reverse the situation. Three victories, five draws and two defeats were insufficient to obtain salvation.
He was chosen by Joan Laporta after dispensing with the services of Francesc Xavier García Pimienta in the second Barça team. He has led nine games before assuming the first team interim, with three wins, four draws and two losses, leaving the club in tenth place before the recent win (1-2) in Linares, with Albert Capellas already replacing him.
The former Catalan footballers shared the pitch 261 times, and he was also the teammate that the current Manchester City manager had on the pitch the most. Between FC Barcelona and the Spanish senior team, they shared up to 19,639 minutes on the pitch. The goal that closed the second round of the UEFA Cup in the 1995-96 season was his only direct connection to score in all this time.
His possible heir added 89 meetings between the Barça team and Spain, sharing 5,611 minutes between 1998 and 2002. Between Santpedor and Terrassa we find illustrious names such as Abelardo Fernández, Luis Enrique, Miguel Ángel Nadal, Luís Figo, Guillermo Amor , Albert Ferrer, Vítor Borba “Rivaldo”, Phillip Cocu, Michael Reiziger, José María Bakero, Patrick Kluivert, Ruud Hesp, Frank De Boer, Iván De La Peña, Carles Busquets, Hristo Stoichkov and Albert Celades. They never hit a goal directly.
Sergi Barjuán was born on December 28, 1971, with which in less than two months he will celebrate his 50th anniversary. He shares a date with well-known characters such as the novelist Pío Baroja (1872), the cartoonist Stan Lee (1928), the filmmaker and philosopher Guy Debord (1931), the pianist Richard Clayderman (1953), the actor Denzel Washington (1954), the musician John Legend (1978) or Marcos Alonso (1990).