📞 Axtel mitigates employee stress with active listening

Axtel promotes the well-being of its employees through peer-to-peer training.

The company has a physical activation program, with free online classes.

Carlos Buchanan, Director of Human Resources, thinks of wellness as “a constant exercise” of flexibility.

The first rule of well-being at Axtel is connecting the dots, that is, linking activities with the physical and emotional needs presented by its more than 4,400 employees.

“This is not only due to a pandemic, it is because to attract and retain you need to adapt all the time; observe and listen to the employee so that their concerns become the starting point of the wellness plans ”, explains Carlos Buchanan, executive director of Capital Humano Axtel.

Precisely in this desire to promote well-being among employees, Axtel adapted to new remote work schemes, as the pandemic advances.

Although in Mexico companies were reluctant to go to the home office, Covid-19 made many corporations rethink their schemes. Data from the consulting firm KPMG reveal that six out of 10 companies in Mexico plan to maintain a home office or hybrid scheme.

These “signals” from the market, plus the comments of employees about not wanting to lose the benefit of remote work, have been translated into training for leaders, to “make leadership more flexible,” says the manager.

This meant training managers for remote work, in order to support their teams with talks and practices to better manage work at home. “Not controlling, but listening and acting as observed,” says Buchanan.

At Axtel, an ALFA company, the average training per employee is 33 hours. “But what good is that knowledge if it does not connect with something personal”, reaffirms the director of Human Resources. For example, a fact that generates stress in the person is the lack of time for their personal life and of resources to take care of their health.

The answers to these needs are activity management programs, accompanied by leaders and a benefit plan; which includes double the days of Christmas bonus required by law, major medical insurance, life insurance. And, among other points, 20-day permission to resolve personal matters.

These are some of the indicators for which Axtel, whose widely known service unit is Alestra, was part of the Wellbeing Distinctive, organized between the Institute of Happiness and Well-being Sciences of Universidad Tecmilenio, and Business Insider Mexico.

Axtel bets on training

The obligation to assume different roles due to the pandemic generates stress among employees, confesses the manager.

Preparing people to be resilient to change, to better adapt to work at home and, therefore, avoid rotations and increase commitment, requires advancing knowledge. So the company reinforced the training in skills that enable digital transformation in the organization; for example, a recurring update point is cybersecurity and job virtuality.

“It is impossible to talk about well-being without understanding the evolution of the needs of employees and the market itself. Again, we seek to connect those dots, because it is a way of saying to the employee: I am and will be part of your realities, ”adds Buchanan.

In 2020, the company invested 11 million 508, 636 pesos in training; a figure higher than the 14.5 million allocated to this item in 2020, according to data from the Axtel Annual Report, corresponding to this year.

They also implemented the “collaborator to collaborator” program. Five staff members provided 15 hours of mentoring on business and leadership skills to five other colleagues. In the coming years we will seek to expand this initiative to other areas. For now, 65 employees delivered 5,765 hours of technical and induction courses to 856 members of the commercial and operational areas.

Another relevant aspect in this organization is to create ‘positive work ecosystems’. This helps boost your corporate brand to attract new talents who want to pursue a professional career at Axtel.

The Human Resources director mentions that they do periodic evaluations to identify strengths and areas of opportunity in terms of aspects that can be improved at home and in the office so that the person feels full.

