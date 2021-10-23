Saturday, October 23, 2021
What did Dwayne Johnson dream of before becoming a wrestler and actor?

By Arjun Sethi
You will be surprised by the desire that Dwayne Johnson had before heading his career as a wrestler and actor!

By Ezequiel Torres Policastro

Dwayne Johnson's dream.
Dwayne Johnson's dream.

Dwayne johnson has an interesting life story that in one chapter found him with seven dollars in his pocket and no future ahead. Then, like the Phoenix, he rose from the ashes to bring his character to life. The Rock on the World Wrestling Entertainment, a job that served as the step prior to the great leap of his career: the world of Hollywood. So, he became one of the hottest actors in the industry.




According to Forbes publication, the performer was the highest paid actor for two years in a row, with an estimated $ 87.5 million. Impressive! However, his legacy has little to do with Hollywood stars. His father was a well-known wrestler: Soul Man. Since 1991, when he retired, he trained his son to be part of the WWE.

A movie life!

WWE wrestler. Mega movie star. A movie life and an enviable professional career. But few know that Dwayne johnson he actually had another dream about his future. What did the renowned interpreter want to be? His youth goal was to be part of the INC. “My professor and criminal justice advisor, Dr. Paul Cromwell, convinced me that the best operative to get to the agency was one with a law degree.”, He counted. But he didn’t get it because of “your good grades”.

The turns of life found Johnson with another goal: to reach the NFL as a professional football player. I was a scholarship in the University of Miami For being a qualified athlete, however, that fate was frustrated because he suffered constant injuries and was also fired from the Canadian club Calgary Stampeders. He did complete his general studies in Criminology and Physiology at the aforementioned institution.

His friends were already succeeding in life when he had only seven dollars in his pocket. Although he did not achieve his aspiration to reach the INC, the world of wrestling gave him a popularity that he knew how to exploit with intelligence until reaching Hollywood and going from being “toad from another well“to one of the highest paid and most convincing actors in the industry. Applause!


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
