Vietnam greets Argentina Special Tourism – Radio Nacional

Within the framework of agreements between both countries, “Vietnam greets Argentina” arrives after the work carried out in “Argentina Saluda a Vietnam”, radio productions in Podcast format, the result of a production carried out between La Voz de Vietnam (VOV) and Radio Nacional Argentina .

A radio initiative to bring the culture, music, sports and other essential aspects of Vietnam to Argentina.



https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Vietnam-Saluda-Argentina-Programa-1-Turismo.mp3

In Episode ten from Vietnam greets Argentina …

Lan Hạ Bay is one of the most beautiful bays in Vietnam, located south of Hạ Long Bay and east of Cát Bà island, Hải Phòng city. It has fascinating spectacles of nature: the blue and clear water that can be seen in the background, the abundant fauna and flora. It is a very attractive destination for travelers looking to explore authentic and wild beauty. On his Instagram, actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared a video of almost a minute of the paradisiacal beauty of Lan Hạ. The video gained the attention of fans and the travel community around the world. From Cát Ba Island it takes about 30 minutes by boat to reach this beautiful bay. Along the way, the small mountains protruding from the crystal clear water stand out.