Tom Hanks: Peter Scolari, Star of “Bosom Buddies” and “Newhart,” Died at 66 Celebs NNDC | MEXICO

Saturday, October 23, 2021
Tom Hanks: Peter Scolari, Star of "Bosom Buddies" and "Newhart," Died at 66

By Arjun Sethi
Peter Scolari, a renowned actor who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the hit television comedy “Bosom Buddies,” died early this Friday after a tough battle with cancer. The American was 66 years old.

“Scolari had cancer and had been sick for two years,” his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky told CNN.

In addition to “Bosom Buddies,” Scolari is remembered for his stint on hit TV series such as “Newhart,” “Murphy Brown,” and “The Good Fight.” In 2016, she also won an Emmy for her role in “Girls.”

His last stage appearance in New York was in the acclaimed 2018 production of the political drama The True, starring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, John Pankow and his wife Shayne.

“Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer”, his friend, Harvey Fierstein, wrote on social media.

“There was no sweeter man on the planet. We performed together at Hairspray for a while and it was always a total pleasure. Goodbye, dear Peter ”, added.




