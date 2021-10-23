Tom Cruise learns how to pilot a WWII biplane for Mission Impossible 8

MADRID, Oct 16 (CulturaOcio) –

After having knocked a locomotive down a ravine, among other achievements, during the filming of Mission Impossible 7, it seemed that any outrage that Tom Cruise did in the filming of the eighth installment of the saga and was not going to match this milestone. Nevertheless, The 59-year-old actor remains an insatiable box of surprises and has been seen learning to pilot a biplane of the Second World War to use in the film.

Specifically, the interpreter has been flying in a 1943 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 thanks to the training he is receiving from a former member of the German air forces named Klaus Plasa.

Apparently, the protagonist of Top Gun he plans to emulate Maverick, doing his aerobatics himself during the filming of the next Mission Impossible movie.









Tom Cruise stuns local plane spotters as he gets to grips with classic biplanehttps: //t.co/phSs8fetaf pic.twitter.com/TGEugcMYth – Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) October 14, 2021

To see Cruise piloting a museum piece, fans of Mission Impossible they will have to wait for the release of the eighth film. For now, they may reunite with Ethan Hunt and his team with the arrival in theaters of the seventh film in the franchise, which will take place in September 2022. The film will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, with a cast consisting of the aforementioned Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff or Vanessa Kirby among others.

Before Cruise will once again take to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the legendary aviation film that, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will hit theaters in May 2022.