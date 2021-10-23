This is what Dolph Lundgren looks like now, the actor who played Iván Drago in Rocky IV | People | Entertainment

Dolph Lundgren, in addition to playing Iván Drago, has achieved several achievements, such as being a black belt in karate and having a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

The Rocky saga, written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, lives on in the memory of several people who watched these movies between the 70s and 90s.

Among one of those most remembered installments is Rocky iv (premiered in 1985), where the Cold War is symbolically transferred to the boxing ring when Rocky Balboa confronts the Soviet fighter Iván Drago.

This intimidating rival was played by the Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, who after 36 years of the premiere of the film that catapulted him to fame, continues to work in Hollywood and will be part of the second installment of “Aquaman”, Which is currently filming in London and will be released in theaters in 2022.

With a martial arts routine and hard physical training, The 63-year-old Swedish actor still has an enviable body. From his Instagram account (@dolphlundgren), the star shares her daily life with her more than two million followers.

Lundgren has managed to forge a more than respectable career as an action hero in which he has starred in more than 50 feature films such as “Masters of the Universe”, “The Punisher”, “Universal Soldier”, “Creed II”, “Aquaman” or “The Indestructibles”, among others.

Lundgren has several achievements unrelated to the world of cinema. In fact, has a brilliant academic past in the branch of Chemical Engineering, with studies, scholarships and doctorates at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, at Washington State University, at Clemson University in South Carolina, at the University of Sydney and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He also speaks 6 languages, was an amateur boxer, is a black belt in karate and second Dan in Judo. From a very young age he became interested in martial arts, at the age of 14.









After graduating from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, and completing his master’s degree in Chemical Engineering in an exchange program with the University of Sydney in Australia in 1982, he met the singer and actress Grace Jones in that same year, who motivated him to move to New York City to introduce him to show business and the arts.

She bet on some modeling jobs in New York and the first opportunity came to her in the James Bond movie “A View to a Kill “ (“Panorama to kill”). In this production Lundgren appears as a bully and protector of Jones, who would be his partner for four years.

On a trip to Boston, Massachusetts, he met the producer Warren robertson, who gave him the opportunity to audition for the role of Iván Drago. After a nine-month audition process, between 5,000 applicants, Dolph – who was initially rejected for being too tall – was chosen by Sylvester Stallone himself as his fearsome Soviet opponent.From there his life changed completely.

Regarding his private life, it is known that in 1994 he married the fashion and jewelry designer, Anette Qviberg, with whom he formed a home and had his two daughters: Going of 25 and Greta 19 years old. They divorced in 2011.

The actor is currently engaged to the personal trainer, Emma krokdal, 24 years old. On June 16 of last year, through his Instagram account, he announced the news of his wedding.

The Swedish actor claims that karate and exercise have “kept him reasonably sane in a very difficult and often spiritually empty business.”

“I have come to realize that as we age, the most important thing is general fitness rather than being the strongest or the fastest. I use a combination of weights for strength, boxing for cardio, and hiking for functional mobility and mental relaxation. The fight goes on forever, ”said the actor.

Lundgren will share the screen again with Stallone in “The indestructibles 4″, Which will hit theaters in 2022, but the exact date is unknown at this time.

Dolph Lundgren will be at Comic Con Ecuador 2021

A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Dolph Lundgren will be an international guest at the fifth edition of Comic Con Ecuador 2021. He is scheduled to visit Ecuador on December 4 and 5, at the Guayaquil Convention Center. The cost of admission to this convention is $ 12. (AND)