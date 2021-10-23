This is the mansion that Matt Damon is selling because nobody wants to buy it

Matt Damon is looking for new owners for his mansion in Pacific Palisades.

The actor Matt Damon, 50, racks up big box office hitsBut on the real estate issue he is not succeeding at all, when it is known that he still cannot sell his luxurious mansion in the Upper Riviera neighborhood, in Pacific Palisades, California.

Such is the desperation of the protagonist of the film ‘Jason Bourne’ to sell his cozy and beautiful home that, even, it became known that he already decided to lower its price.

In January he announced it for sale for $ 21 million dollars, but the lack of interested parties caused the husband of Argentine Luciana Bozán to reconsider his position.

Today, just eight months after launching it on the market, Matt is already ordering the amount of $ 17.9 million for your residency, that is, $ 3.1 million less than what it originally intended.

The property, which has Asian and artisan influences, was bought by the philanthropist, in 2013, after disbursing the amount of $ 15 million, for which he hopes to obtain a slight profit margin.

The house, designed by Grant KirkpatrickIt has an area of ​​more than 13,500 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.









It also has a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, a games room, a gym, a bar, a wine cellar, a tasting room, an office, massage room, garage for five cars, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and quite spacious. It has a chocolate-tone pantry, with high-end appliances, with natural lighting and a central island that works to prepare food. There also has room for a dining room table with capacity for up to six people.

The master suite, which is where Matt and Luciana probably slept, has space for a large bed and a living room.

It also has a double dressing room and a bathroom with natural lighting, a dressing table, a bathtub and a shower with a transparent screen.

Outside, on its half-acre lot, it enjoys extensive green areas, a Zen garden, a large terrace, a swimming pool with a spa area, and children’s games.

The couple decided to sell their home in California before their intentions to move full time, along with their four daughters, to a spacious apartment in New York City, for which they paid $ 16,645,000 dollars.

Keep reading:

Video: Get to know in detail the most intimate corners of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

This is what the humble childhood home looks like where Kanye West spent hardships with his mother

Jennifer Garner shows off her mansion while showering and dressing up a quirky green penguin

Get to know the mansion that Julio César Chávez turned into an addiction clinic