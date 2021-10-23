Saturday, October 23, 2021
Celebrity

They capture Keanu Reeves proving once again that he is a nice guy

By Hasan Sheikh
One of the favorite actors of the moment is undoubtedly Keanu Reeves, a situation that he achieved not only because of his spectacular films, but because he continues to show that he is a great person at every opportunity. Now he just reminded us again, as he was caught on the recording set of John wick 4 helping to load the production equipment.

Keannu Reeves being once again a nice guy
Keannu Reeves being once again a nice guy

It seems that Keanu Reeves never tires of showing us repeatedly that he is a very good person. We have already seen him be gentle with his different castmates, but now he does it again with the production team of the new installment of John wick.

As you can surely imagine, when most actors finish filming their scenes on film, they immediately retire to rest or do other work. However, the case is different with Reeves who was recorded while helping to load the production equipment at the end of a day of filming.

Here you can see it:




As you could see, the video shared by the popcornsapp Instagram account allows us to see the actor carrying equipment and going up some stairs, and when someone approaches to help him, he refuses and keeps carrying everything to give the workers a hand.

We remind you that John wick 4 It will premiere on May 27, 2022, but we will be able to see the actor in theaters much earlier, when the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

What did you think of the actor’s gesture? Tell us in the comments.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
