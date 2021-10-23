The ProTour EMT Madrid brings together the best Spanish triathletes of the year

Lto Spanish Triathlon Federation present at the Sanchinarro Operations Center of the Municipal Transport Company of Madrid, the ProTour EMT Madrid to be held at the Casa de Campo in the Spanish capital this Saturday, October 23.

The EMT wanted to be associated with the celebration of a great event in Madrid that has the credential of the Green Sport Flag (Green Flag of Sports) that accredits the competition as responsible and committed to sustainability and the environment. After the presentation ceremony in Sanchinarro, un EMT bus transported the athletes and authorities to the Puerta de Alcal, where the mayor of Madrid, Jos Luis Martnez Almeida, was waiting for them to greet them..

The first mayor of Madrid indicated that the arrival of the ProTour to the capital “honors the World Capital of Sports award granted to the city for the year 2022” and stressed that events such as the ProTour FETRI “are part of the strategic axis of Madrid, which involves attracting large national and international events”.

Martnez Almeida also pointed out that “Casa de Campo is an ideal place for sports, and for a sport as spectacular as triathlon “valuing” the return of competitions to a designated place. It is a sport that had to return to Madrid and that will allow us to continue selling the image of the city throughout Spain and the world. ”

In the same way, the mayor revealed that he would “love to continue hosting big and important triathlon competitions internationally, for being a particularly outstanding sport and with very important values ​​due to the sacrifice involved in training and competing “.

The try to gather the 80 best triathletes of 2021 classified throughout the different Spanish triathlon championships in Sprint and Olympic distance and where the number one numbers will fall on the extreme Miriam Casillas and the Galician Antonio Serrat. Under an explosive and exclusive format, on Saturday morning they will host the two semifinals for women and men in the lite category, and in the afternoon they will experience the finals in one of the great green areas of the city.

In his goal of making triathlon a sport for all ages A test for the Age Groups will be held, a Triathlon for Inclusive Relay as well as the second appointment of the PHO3NIX KIDS by Javier Gmez Noya for children from 10 to 13 years old.









Jos Hidalgo, president of the Spanish Triathlon Federation, thanked “Madrid and the EMT for the effort they have made to collaborate with the ProTour” and he stressed that “they have understood the project and have put a lot of passion, just like all the staff of the Federation.” For Hidalgo “many sports are in Madrid’s DNA, but especially tennis, athletics and triathlon. They are iconic sports in the city and we cannot lose what Madrid has meant to many generations of triathletes around the world.”

Tribute to Ivn Raa

Ivn Raa, the first Spanish triathlete to win a World Cup, who recently just announced that he is hanging up the trisuit at a pro level and that receive a great tribute during the test, affirmed that the test that historically took place in Madrid was his “favorite of the whole calendar, and also of all the triathletes of the time”.

Raa believes that “bringing the ProTour to Casa de Campo is to give continuity to everything in a sport that has evolved a lot in the last thirty years at all levels.” In addition, the myth of the national triathlon, which participated in the first edition of the ProTour, pointed out that the test “is a different, spectacular competition, and that allows this sport to continue evolving”.

Athletes who are going to compete in the ProTour 2021 also participated in the presentation of the event. The international and Olympic Anna Godoy, winner of the first women’s ProTourRemember that it was “very beautiful and spectacular” and that in this second appointment it will “bring together the present and the future of the Spanish triathlon, without surprises being ruled out”. Sara Prez Sala also praised the competition format, stating that she likes “short tests in which a lot of things happen. We will try to have a show and squeeze the rivals.” Paratriathlete Eva Moral, who will take part in the ProTour Madrid Inclusive Triathlon, pointed out that the test “will give visibility to the paratriathlon, which is part of triathlon, we are indivisible as a sport and we hope to have a large audience as well and give a show. The format and the relays are very fun, “said Eva after thanking” Madrid and the EMT “for their collaboration with the FETRI.

The international Antonio Serrat, who will carry the male number 1, abounded in thanking the institutions and pointed out that all the triathletes will try to “give a show to especially show that appreciation. We all come with a lot of desire “, Serrat pointed out before giving the floor to Roberto Sánchez Mantecn. The Valencian also stressed that there is” a lot of desire on the part of all athletes “and that he arrives” in good shape “. It will be a special test” in the Casa de Campo, where from a young age he came to see Ivn Raa compete “.

Finally the paratriathlete Jos Luis García indicated that it is “fantastic to have an inclusive triathlon in the ProTour, we are going to compete in a historic place for the Spanish triathlon and we are also going to give a great show that we hope the public will enjoy, as well as the races of the rest of our teammates. “Garcia participated in the last Paralympic Games and is now “mentally recovered from all that that implies.”