The Alec Baldwin case brought to mind the death of Vic Morrow, the greatest tragedy in Hollywood history | The actor and two children died from the fall of a helicopter

The fatal accident involving Alec Baldwin recalled similar events with blank guns in Hollywood footage, such as the deaths of Jon-Erik Hexum and Brandon lee, in 1984 and 1993; and, locally, the fatal accident of César Pierry. However, before the deaths of the Traveler actor and Bruce Lee’s son, there was another tragic death on a film set, and one that shook the Mecca of cinema: the beheading of Vic Morrow while filming the movie The unknown dimension.

Morrow, 53, was known for his role in Combat, one of the most popular series of the 60s. He was 53 years old when he was summoned for the film, which brought together four scripts by Rod Serling, the creator of the series The unknown dimension. Each episode would be directed by a different filmmaker. The efforts were joined by John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante and George Miller. The film began filming in mid-1982. On July 23 of that year the worst tragedy was recorded in a filming on a Hollywood set, in Ventura County, California.

It was past midnight and Landis was directing what was to be the first episode of the film. Morrow portrayed a bitter fifties, who is dispatched with anti-Semitic and racist comments. Leaving a bar, he appears in occupied France in the 1940s and the Nazis take him for a Jew. He manages to escape to appear on the verge of being lynched by a group of Ku Klux Klan supremacists, who take him for black. He is saved again and appears in the Vietnamese jungle, where American soldiers shoot him when they see him and believe that he is from the Vietcong.

It was precisely in that sequence set in Vietnam that the actor lost his life. Landis made him cross a river, carrying two children, while explosions were registered around him. The scene included a helicopter. As Morrow crossed the river with the children, the helicopter collapsed as a result of pyrotechnic explosions around it. One of the shovels decapitated the actor and a child. A baby was crushed to death. All six people inside the helicopter were injured.









The news caused a stir. And it opened the way to an investigation that left Landis very badly off. The boys were a girl, Renee Shin-Yi Chen, six years old; and a boy, Myca Dinh Le, aged seven. The director hired them irregularly, through mutual acquaintances. They were paid in black. The infraction was total and was exposed by the tragedy. California law prevented underage night work, and the boys were on set at two in the morning when they found their deaths. Furthermore, they were never informed that they would be near a moving helicopter surrounded by explosions. And if that was not enough, a producer hid the boys in an office in the hours leading up to filming, so that they would not be seen while the explosives were being prepared

Landis went to trial for his criminal responsibility, along with Darcey Wingo, the Vietnam veteran who piloted the helicopter. Warner Bros. executives also went to the dock. Out of court, a financial compensation was arranged, the amount of which was never disclosed. Among the recipients was actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, daughter of Morrow. Spielberg broke all relationship with Landis for what happened and was critical of the negligence in the accident.

Morrow was 53 years old and had become famous for the Combat series. AFP

In court, the boys’ parents stated that they had never been told what the scene would be like. One of them said that he heard when Landis asked that the helicopter fly lower, Le’s father, who had suffered the Vietnam War firsthand and emigrated with his family, declared that the explosions took him by surprise and took him back to the that he had suffered in his youth. In 1986, all the defendants were acquitted in the criminal trial.

The tragedy left its marks. The actors and directors unions raised the need for security measures on film sets. The name of assistant director Andy House was removed from the film’s titles. When The unknown dimension It was released in 1983, Landis was already the first film director in history to be prosecuted for a death on film and his prestige fell apart, despite the fact that he was able to film in the following years. The episode with Morrow, which resulted in the posthumous film of the actor, it is complete thanks to the montage and feeds the doubts about the need to have wanted to film the sequence with the children.

Spielberg left his reflection on what happened. “No movie is worth dying for. I think people are facing far more than ever producers and directors asking too much. If something is not certain, it is the right and responsibility of every actor or team member to shout. : ‘Court!'”