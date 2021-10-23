The 13 best Hugh Jackman movies

Hugh jackman He is one of the most popular actors in recent years. Fame came to him thanks to the role of Wolverine (Wolverine), but he has also managed to handle himself very well in the musical and demonstrate a versatility that some may not have trusted when he became the popular Marvel superhero.

The actor celebrated his 53rd birthday this October 12 and in Espinof we wanted to take the opportunity to review what I consider to be the 13 best films of his career, focusing on those in which it has an important role. I leave you with them.

‘X-Men’ (2000)





There are those who prefer the second installment to the original, but it is not my case – although it would not have been out of tune on this list either. Here Bryan Singer knew how to build this mutant universe very well with a serious approach that would leave its mark on similar proposals. One of the film’s greatest finds was Jackman’s genius discovery as an unforgettable Wolverine.

‘Operation Swordfish’ (2001)





A somewhat forgotten action film today in which Jackman began to show that he had what it takes to head a production of these characteristics. With its failures, it is a frenetic pastime that does not give the viewer respite and that also takes advantage of that evil side that John Travolta explored on several occasions after recovering the lost fame thanks to ‘Pulp Fiction’.

‘The Fountain of Life’ (‘The Fountain of Life’, 2006)





The same year that the much criticized ‘X-Men: The Final Decision’ was released, Jackman released several films – it was the most prolific year of his career – demonstrating a great versatility that prevented Hollywood from ending up pigeonholing him. In his applauded collaboration with Darren Aronofsky, he knows how to convey very well the whole painful process his character goes through in this fantastic film around life and death.

‘Scoop’ (2006)





A nice hobby with the Woody Allen stamp. It is not, by any means, one of his works, but he remains true to his style, enhancing his more carefree side, it is always appreciated to see the filmmaker in front of the cameras and both Jackman and Scarlett Johansson comply with solvency.

‘The final trick (The prestige)’ (‘The Prestige’, 2006)





His first and only collaboration to date with Christopher Nolan revolves around the magnetic rivalry between two wizards who were once great friends. Great his interpretive duel with Christian Bale in one of those rare films that one enjoys even more with each new viewing.

‘Pure steel’ (‘Real Steel’, 2011)





On paper it looks like a youth entertainment without many attractions and when I saw it I left thinking that it was worth to pass the time and little else. However, this film directed by Shawn Levy supported by an inspired Jackman, has a particular charm, especially in combat with robots, which makes you enjoy it and remember it fondly whenever you think of it despite its obvious limitations.

‘Prisoners’ (‘Prisoners’, 2013)





An intense thriller built through great staging work by Denis Villeneuve to build an atmosphere that grabs you from the start and that is in line with the desperation of the character very well played by Jackman to try to locate his son. Of course, he is not the only one that shines, because other members of the cast like Jake Gyllenhaal or Paul Dano are also great.









‘Los miserables’ (‘Les Misérables’, 2012)





I am not in love with this film and at first viewing it caused me to be indifferent for most of its footage. Then my opinion has changed slightly, partly because of the work of its cast, although I still am not enthusiastic. The best thing about the show is Anne Hathaway in her brief role, but the efforts of Jackman and the much-criticized Russell Crowe are also worth noting.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ (‘Eddie the Eagle’, 2015)





A movie clearly thinking to take advantage of the pull of a Taron Egerton recently discovered in the wonderful ‘Kingsman: Secret Service’. A remarkable feel good movie supported by the charm of its main character, although it is fair to admit that of the rest of the characters Jackman is the only one who has one with a certain entity.

‘Logan’ (2017)





My idea in these lists is to always include only one movie per franchise, but Wolverine had his own trilogy of independent films whose interest went from less to more until he reached greatness with this excellent farewell to the character that has marked Jackman’s career. .

‘The great showman’ (‘The Greatest Showman’, 2017)





An overwhelming musical that it is true that it has a certain tendency towards the superficial, something that more than compensates by combining a great show with a great rhythm to hook you from the first moment and keep you hypnotized until the end. Nor should we forget the key contribution of Jackman to give a greater unity to the whole.

‘The candidate’ (‘The Front Runner’, 2018)





A solvent biopic in which Jackman hits the mark when portraying a brilliant politician professionally but with certain shadows on a personal level. A more determined approach would have been appreciated – it raises interesting things but fails to really develop them – but the actor elevates the film and partly compensates for its weaknesses.

‘The scam’ (‘Bad Education’, 2019)

Hugh Jackman gives us here the best interpretation of his career, being a shame that he has run out of a possible Oscar nomination for having premiered directly on HBO. Again, he tackles a striking real case, but here he knows how to balance his concern for the institute’s prestige with the enormous degree of corruption that he ended up accepting.

Bonus track





Jackman too has lent her voice in various animated productions but I have preferred not to include them in the list because they would probably monopolize too much presence in it. Specifically, we could hear him in the original version of titles such as’ Happy Feet ‘,’ Ratónpolis’, ‘The origin of the guardians’ and’ Mr. Link. The lost origin ‘.

All of them had a good critical reception and it is worth taking a look at them, but personally I would like to highlight ‘The origin of the guardians’, since this kind of Christmas-themed Avengers is a film to discover that I will not tire of claiming.