Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Star in a Most Adorable Moment on the Met Gala Carpet | Big Bang

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky They are very much in love and there is no doubt about that. It’s no longer a secret! We have had proof of this on the carpet at the MET Gala, which took place on September 13. Many celebrities attended his appointment with one of the most anticipated events, especially by fashionistas.

Of course, these two artists could not be absent. She with a Balenciaga look and he, with one inspired by ERL quilts. Everyone was waiting for his arrival so much that they ended up closing the carpet, and they did it in style.

What was seen was also a cuddle and laugh session that made it very clear that what is between these two protagonists is pure chemistry. In front of the paparazzi, they hugged and kissed and then left the carpet holding hands. How beautiful is love!

Of course, this moment has captivated his followers. The networks have been flooded with compliments and compliments towards the couple, who have already become the most enviable tandem. “I love you so much,” says one fan. “Ahhhh but what a couple they are,” adds another.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have the power to revolutionize everyone they come across on their way wherever they go. But the truth is that it was not until May of this year when we were able to know that they are very serious in their relationship. In an interview with the rapper with GQ magazine, he referred to Rihanna as “my lady” and “the love of my life”. It was clear that there was more than friendship between them.









Later, in July of this year, they were caught recording what looked like a video clip. Will it be part of the new musical repertoire that the singer prepares or will it be in the rapper’s next thing? We will have to wait to find out.

The history of the romance of these two artists dates back to 2012. At that time they collaborated together in Cockiness (I Love It). A year later, the rapper joined Rihanna’s tour. According to Harpers Bazaar, in 2018 they appeared together at the Louis Vuitton show and, a year later, they step on the carpet at the London Fashion Awards together. Rihanna and her then boyfriend break up, which ends up putting A $ AP Rocky as the artist’s new love. This is how they have been since then and, after their appearance at the MET Gala, they have shown that what united music in 2012, no one will separate.

Long live the bride and groom!